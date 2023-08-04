Royal Challengers Bangalore announces Andy Flower as head coach for upcoming season

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has announced Andy Flower as the Head Coach.

Andy has coached the International and franchise cricket teams for over a decade and in that time has won PSL, The Hundred, ILT20, T10. He went onto be a hugely successful coach for England, winning home and away Ashes campaigns as well as the T20 World Cup in 2010 taking England test team to No1 in the world. He is also the first player from Zimbabwe to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

One of the finest batters in the world, Andy had a successful cricketing career with a batting average of 51.54 and 12 hundreds from 63 Test matches to his name. Both as a player and later as a coach, Flower has a successful track record in Indian conditions.

RCB also confirmed the decision of not renewing the contract of Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and Head Coach Sanjay Bangar as part of the internal review that the team has concluded post the end of the previous season. The franchise places its gratitude to both of these dignitaries for all their efforts during their time with RCB for the last four seasons.

On the occasion, Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India, and Chairman of RCB, said, “We would like to thank Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar for their excellent work in the past four seasons culminating in three play-offs. Their professionalism and work ethics have always been held in high regard. They leave us with a legacy of having given several young players the confidence to show their ability at the highest stage. On behalf of RCB, I would like to wish both of them all the best for their future endeavours and welcome Andy Flower to take the baton forward to achieve greater heights with RCB.”

On the appointment of Head Coach, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore said, “Andy is one of the best coaches in the game today. He has inspired players in leagues across the world. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome him to Royal Challengers Bangalore. His track record of success is ideal to take RCB forward.”

“I am really proud to be joining RCB. I’m truly honoured to represent a franchise of their size, reputation and standing. RCB have an unrivalled fan following and I can’t wait to fully experience the atmosphere in the Chinnaswamy next season. I recognise the work put in by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who are two coaches I respect, and I look forward to the challenge of taking RCB to new heights. I’m particularly excited to be reunited with Faf. We have worked very well together in the past and I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better. We have an exciting roster of players to work with, and I recognise and will relish both the amazing opportunity with RCB but also the responsibility that comes with the role. It is a great challenge, and I can’t wait to get started.”, said Andy Flower, the newly appointed Head Coach of RCB.

"I would like to thank the RCB management, players, support staff and the fans for a journey filled with moments that I will forever cherish," stated Mike Hesson.

"I have had an incredible journey with the franchise. Working with this remarkable team and being part of the RCB has been a rewarding experience. I wish the players, the management and the entire RCB team all the best," commented Sanjay Bangar.

RCB remains committed to its pursuit of excellence on and off the field. The team is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and is actively working towards building a strong and competitive unit for the upcoming seasons.