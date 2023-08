Barbados Royals turn pink, launch official playing kit for CPL 2023

Bridgetown (Barbados): T20 cricket fever returns to the Caribbean with the 11th edition of the Caribbean Premier League that kicks off on August 16. As part of the build-up towards a fresh edition, Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Barbados Royals have today unveiled their brand-new men's playing kit for the upcoming 2023 season. The jersey will be launched on the Barbados Royals official social media channels using an intriguing mix of multimedia content.



The Royals Men's official CPL jersey is an ode to the vibrant and rich cultural heritage of the island nation of Barbados, which is inspired by the iconic ‘broken trident’ - which signifies independence - a key element of the Barbados national flag. The three points of the trident are representative of the three principles of democracy – government of, for and by the people. The circular geometric pattern represents the dynamic waves of the ocean, a symbol of strength and resilience that the team is known for. The colours yellow and royal blue have been retained from the triband of the flag on the sleeves, collar and sides of the jersey, representing the sand, ocean and sky.



This year, the front and back of the men’s jersey see a transition to pink in a bid to extend the Royals’ association with the colour and is symbolic of the franchise’s support to upskill employed women. As part of extending their brand identity in the island nation and owning the colour pink in the island nation, the Royals have also incorporated two new variants of the logo using the pink and blue colours from the jersey, which will be seen across their online and offline footprint.



The Royals have also refreshed their training jersey, with similar versions for both men’s and women’s which draw inspiration from the annual ‘Crop Over’ festival that dates back to a 200-year-old tradition in Barbados. The feathers on the jersey symbolise the carnival dress code often worn by the song and dance performers to celebrate the culmination of a successful sugar harvest season every year. The Royals training kit, infused with a colourful blend of feathers, is a tribute to this Bajan culture and one-of-a-kind celebration and is complemented by pink piping on the sleeves and the neck area.



Alok Chitre, Chief Business Officer, Barbados Royals, expressed his enthusiasm for the newly unveiled match kit, stating, "The launch of our official men's matchday kit is an exciting moment for the Barbados Royals. This kit serves as a visual representation of our team's strong ties to Barbados along with our dedication to empowering women. The fusion of the Broken Trident-inspired pattern, the use of pink, and the representation of the Barbadian flag colours all embody our commitment to celebrating the nation's heritage and driving positive change in the community."



The newly kitted Barbados Royals men’s team will open their campaign on August 17 against Saint Lucia Kings at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet at 7 PM local time / 4:30 AM IST (August 18).