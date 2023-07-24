Montreal Tigers secure scintillating seven-wicket win

Brampton: Day 4 of the third edition of Global T20 Canada witnessed an entertaining clash where the Montreal Tigers defeated Mississauga Panthers by seven wickets, while the second match of the day between Brampton Wolves and Surrey Jaguars ended in no result due to rain.

After electing to field first, Montreal Tigers immediately put Mississauga Panthers on the back foot by dismissing their openers Tom Cooper (1) and ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle (1) cheaply inside the opening two overs of the match. However, Azam Khan (26) and Navneet Dhaliwal (46) steadied Panthers’ innings with sensible knocks, but after the duo’s departure, the team once again struggled to find runs and also lost a wicket of their captain Shoaib Malik, who departed after scoring just two runs.

It was James Neesham (54*) who unleashed an unstoppable barrage towards the business end of the first innings. The all-rounder smashed an unbeaten half-century to help Mississauga Panthers post a respectable total of 140/6 in the allotted 20 overs. Meanwhile, Kaleem Sana emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Montreal Tigers as the pacer bagged three wickets and gave away just eight runs in his four overs.

Chasing the 141-run target, Montreal Tigers lost Muhammad Waseem (4) in the second over of their innings but the incoming batter Shakib Al Hasan (36) played aggressively right from the word go and smashed boundaries and sixes at will to help his side cross the 50-run mark inside five overs. Also, Chris Lynn played second fiddle to Shakib’s entertaining stroke-play early in the chase, before unleashing some big hits himself. After Shakib’s departure, Lynn anchored the innings and scored an unbeaten 64, while Sherfane Rutherford hit a blistering 27 runs to take their team home in just 15.5 overs and with seven wickets in hand.

The second match of the day saw Surrey Jaguars opt to field first and reduce Brampton Wolves to 50/3 in 7.2 overs before rain played spoilsport and brought a premature end to the game due to which both teams were forced to share a point each.

Fixtures on July 24th

Surrey Jaguars will clash against Toronto Nationals, while Montreal Tigers will lock horns with Vancouver Knights in the second match of the day.

Where to watch:

Matches will be live-streamed on FanCode and cricket lovers in India can also watch the matches live on Star Sports 2 (HD)

Brief scores:

1) Mississauga Panthers – 140/6 in 20 overs (James Neesham – 54* runs off 35 balls, Navneet Dhaliwal – 46 runs off 47 balls, Azam Khan 26 runs off 19 balls, Kaleem Sana - 3/8, Carlos Brathwaite – 2/21, Shakib Al Hasan – 1/28)

Montreal Tigers – 141/3 in 15.5 overs (Chris Lynn - 64* runs off 45 balls, Shakib Al Hasan - 36 runs off 24 balls, Sherfane Rutherford – 27 runs off 20 balls, Jaskaran Singh - 1/12, Usman Qadir 1/30, Parveen Kumar 1/32)

Montreal Tigers won by 7 wickets (with 25 balls remaining)



2) Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars (Match abandoned due to rain)