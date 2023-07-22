Global T20 Canada: Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers secure maiden wins in thrilling encounters

Brampton: It was double the delight for fans as the day’s action saw two thrilling clashes in day two of the third edition of Global T20 Canada. The first encounter of the day was reduced to 15 overs a side, following a delayed start due to a wet outfield. The Toronto Nationals (151/3) defeated the Vancouver Knights by 9 runs in a final over thriller. In the second match of the day the Montreal Tigers elected to field first and comfortably chased down the Surrey Jaguars’ score (138/6) with more than an over to spare. The Montreal Tigers’ Shakib Al Hassan registered a spectacular all-round performance of 3/18 and 26 runs.

The Toronto Nationals got off to an explosive start, after Vancouver Knights’ skipper, Rassie Van Der Dussen, won the toss and elected to field first. After the five over powerplay, the Toronto Nationals were in a formidable position with 56 runs for the loss of Captain, Hamza Tariq (12). Opener, Colin Munro (78*) came out with all guns blazing reaching his half century in just 30 deliveries. His unbeaten innings was a concoction of power hitting and innovative batting with 12 boundaries as he found runs in all areas of the park. He was supported by Nicholas Kirton (22) in their 76-run partnership. Shahid Afridi (23) announced his arrival at the marquee tournament with 23 runs in just 12 deliveries to help the Nationals finish at 151/3.

In response to the Nationals, the Vancouver Knights started well despite the loss of an early wicket as Reeza Henricks (0) was scalped by Fazalhaq Farooqi. At the end of the powerplay, the Knights were well poised with 46 runs for the loss of one wicket. Fakhar Zaman (36) made his intent crystal clear from the get-go, before he was outfoxed by Gerhard Erasmus. Vriitya Aravind (31) also dealt primarily in boundaries before his blazing assault was derailed in the seventh over. Skipper Rassie Van Der Dussen (51) engaged in a blitzkrieg with his bat, completing his half century in just 18 balls. With 27 runs needed in 18 balls, the Knights looked all set to cruise home, but a phenomenal exhibition of death bowling by the Nationals led by Zaman Khan, Saad Bin Zafar and Fazalhaq Farooqi in the final three overs, ensured a maiden victory for Toronto.

In the second clash of the day, the Montreal Tigers won the toss and put the Surrey Jaguars in to bat first on a considerably slower wicket. At the end of the powerplay the Jaguars had accumulated 50 runs but had already seen the departure of Alex Hales (1), Litton Das (9) and Jatinder Singh (27). Coming in at number five, Captain Iftikhar Ahmed toiled his way to the end of the innings, finishing unbeaten with a crucial knock of 40 runs in 44 balls. Dillon Heyliger also chipped with an unbeaten knock of 18 runs, but the Jaguars struggled to accelerate and find boundaries through the middle and death overs. Shakib Al Hassan was terrific with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/18, while Abbas Afridi also picked up two scalps (2/25), limiting the Surrey Jaguars to 138/6.

The Montreal Tigers looked to make a quick meal of their target, blazing their way to 54 runs for the loss of Muhammed Waseem (12), within the powerplay. Chris Lynn (22) and Shakib Al Hassan (26) unleashed a barrage of strokes upon the Jaguars’ bowling. However, both batters failed to convert their quick starts, disrupting the Tigers’ momentum. Dilpreet Singh (28) and Dipendra Singh Airee (28) showcased great composure to weave together an all-important partnership before Carlos Brathwaite cleared the rope twice to secure the win for the Tigers with nine deliveries and five wickets to spare.

Vancouver Knights will take on the Mississauga Panthers and the second match which will see the Brampton Wolves line up against the Toronto Nationals

Matches will be live streamed on FanCode and cricket lovers in India can also watch the matches live on Star Sports 2 (HD)

Brief scores:

1) Toronto Nationals – 151/3 in 15 overs (Colin Munro - 78 off 45 balls, Shahid Afridi - 23 runs off 12 balls, Nicholas Kirton – 22 runs off 21 balls, Corbin Bosch - 1/25, Reeza Hendricks – 1/13, Nawab Singh – 1/36)

Vancouver Knights- 142/4 in 15 overs (Rassie Van Der Dussen - 51 runs off 24 balls, Fakhar Zaman - 36 runs off 24 balls, Vritya Arvind – 31 runs off 19 balls, Gerhard Erasmus – 2/26, Fazalhaq Farooqui 1/16, Zaman Khan 1/27)

Toronto Nationals won by 9 runs

2) Surrey Jaguars – 138/6 in 20 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed – 40 runs in 44 balls, Jatinder Singh – 27 runs in 15 balls, Dillon Heyliger – 18 runs in 16 balls, Shakib Al Hassan – 3/18, Abbas Afridi - 2/25, Kaleem Sana - 1/33)

Montreal Tigers – 141/5 in 18.4 overs (Dilpreet Singh – 28 runs in 31 balls Dipendra Singh – 28 runs off 20 balls, Shakib Al Hassan – 26 runs in 13 balls, Chris Lynn – 22 runs in 15 balls, Sandeep Lamicchane - 2/17, Iftikhar Ahmed – 1/21, Bernard Scholtz - 1/30, Pargat Singh – 1/7)

Tigers won by 5 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)