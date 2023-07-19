Cricket fever engulfs Canada with Global T20 starting today

Brampton/Mumbai: Some of cricket’s biggest superstars have arrived in Toronto to battle it out for the Global T20 honours. The widely anticipated third edition will kick-off today at the TD Cricket Arena in Brampton, Ontario with hosts Brampton Wolves taking on Mississauga Panthers in what promises to be an enticing game for cricket fans with turbanator Harbhajan Singh, all-rounders Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, bowlers Jeremy Gordon and Tim Southee turning up for the home team.

Universe Boss Chris Gayle will be seen in action for Panthers, alongside Pakistan’s allrounder Shoaib Malik, wicketkeeper Azam Khan, batting all-rounder James Neesham among others.

Besides featuring stalwarts of the game, the 18-day long contest for supremacy in North America’s biggest cricket league is also expected to propel the careers of upcoming players from Associate Nations as well as host nation Canada.

With tickets selling out rapidly, the Brampton Sports park will transform into a carnival of cricket, as fans are expected to pour out in huge numbers to unite under their love for the game.

As part of the build-up for the marquee tournament, a dazzling launch party was held on Tuesday, where key stakeholders of the tournament gathered to set the tone for the forthcoming spectacle. The celebration commenced with an address from Mr. Ashit Patel, Director of GT20 Canada, followed by Rashpal Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada and Richard Berridge, CEO of GT20 Canada. Also addressing the gathering was Mayor Patrick Brown who lauded Brampton as the “cricket capital of North America”.

Expressing his pleasure ahead of the third edition of Global T20, Mr Ashit Patel said, “Global T20 returning with its third edition feels surreal. Witnessing some of the world’s best players gracing the stage once again fills our heart with joy and anticipation. Equally exciting is the prospect of discovering new talents who will undoubtedly leave their mark on this grand stage. It’s an honour to be part of this exhilarating journey, and we look forward to create a legacy of sporting excellence.”

Richard Berridge went on to echo Mr. Ashit Patel’s sentiment while reiterating the importance of the player experience, “As organizers, we take immense pride in the great success of previous editions, but this year, we’re taking it to new heights. The tournament is set to be bigger and better than ever before, promising an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike. Player experience is our top priority, and we’ve gone the extra mile to ensure every aspect is seamless. Looking forward to top-notch cricket as we unleash the full potential of this sporting spectacle”

A formidable line up of six uber talented teams will lock horns as they compete for the prestigious trophy. Amongst them are the Toronto Nationals, who will feature immense firepower through the likes of Shahid Afridi, Colin Munro, Sikander Raza and Canadian Skipper, Saad Bin Zafar.

Also making their debut in the competition are the Surrey Jaguars, all set to make their mark with a squad that comprises the hard-hitting opener Alex Hales, Pakistan’s top-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed and Australian sensation Ben Cutting.

Returning to the fray, are the Vancouver Knights, who have sought the services of the Mohammed Rizwan who currently holds the second position in the ICC T20I batsmen rankings along with Najibullah Zadran, from Afghanistan and one of GT20 Canada’s stand out performers, Rassie Van Der Dussen.

Also competing this year are the Montreal Tigers, their experienced squad boasts of world’s finest T20 players including Shakib Al Hassan, Andre Russel, Chris Lynn and Carlos Brathwaite.

Action kicks off on Thursday, July 20th where the Brampton Wolves will clash against the Mississauga Panthers, while Friday will feature the first double header of the tournament featuring matches between the Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals, followed by an encounter between Surrey Jaguars and Montreal Tigers. The sporting extravaganza will commence on the 20th of July with the finals scheduled for the 6th of August.