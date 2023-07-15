Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed as captain of Indian men's squad for upcoming Asian Games T20 competition

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as the captain of the Indian men's squad for the upcoming Asian Games T20 competition. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma are all part of a young group of players named for the competition.

Since the ICC Men's Cricket ODI World Cup is scheduled to commence in India on October 5, just two days before the conclusion of the Asian Games cricket tournament, BCCI have decided to field a second-string men's side in Hangzhou.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.