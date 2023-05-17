There's a lot of pride at stake for us, says Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar

New Delhi: The Delhi Capitals are in readiness to go up against Punjab Kings in the TATA IPL 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar said, "There's a lot of pride at stake and there are still two points to play for. We won't change our approach and we will try to finish as high as possible on the points table."

Agarkar further added, "We lost too many wickets in a cluster in the last game. We got off to a good start, but we couldn't finish the match. We'll look to improve upon this aspect of our batting in our next two games."

The Assistant Coach expressed that he's hoping for a good batting track for their match against Punjab Kings, "Dharamsala is a spectacular venue. Hopefully, we'll get a good batting track which will give the batters a chance to play a bit more freely."

Agarkar also heaped praise on speedster Ishant Sharma for his performance this season, "Ishant has been really good around the group. The younger bowlers can learn from the way he has conducted himself and prepared for games. He's been terrific for us this season."