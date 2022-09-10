Sehwag, Kallis to lead Indian Maharajas and World Giants for Legends League Cricket benefit match at the Eden Gardens

New Delhi: The countdown for the Legends League Cricket has started as the Cricketing greats from 10 nations are set to descend in Kolkata with the league kickstarting from September 16.

The benefit match between Indian Maharajas and World Giants will be led by India’s one of the most successful opening batter, Virender Sehwag and South African Cricketing great and revered allrounder, Jacques Kallis.

With the urge to watch the Legends in action again, there has been demand for the tickets as fans are gearing up to watch their heroes dominate the 22 yards once again.

Tickets for all matches are currently Live on Bookmyshow. Live Link: bit.ly/3TW0V4L

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket, said, “There has been huge demand from fans and we have already started feeling the excitement too. The numbers on BookmyShow are fast picking up across all cities as well as enquiries for hospitality packages have been very very encouraging. We hope to give fans a world class experience at every touch point whether on the field or digitally and that is the reason why we have handpicked our stakeholders too.”

Delhi will be hosting three league stage matches, starting with India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings on September 22 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium followed by Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings and a marquee clash between the Giants and India Capitals at 4PM, where in both the Delhi Boys, Sehwag and Gambhir will play against each other.

TEAM DETAILS:

Gujarat Giants

Owner: Adani Sportsline

Squad: Virender Sehwag (captain), Parthiv Patel, Chris Gayle, Elton Chigumbura, Chris Tremlett, Richard Levi, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Ashok Dinda, Daniel Vettori, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Binny, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla and Ajantha Mendis.

India Capitals:

Owner: GMR Sports

Squad: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Ravi Bopara, Farveez Maharoof, Mitchell Johnson, Jacques Kallis, Pankaj Singh, Ross Taylor, Prosper Utseya, John Mooney, Mashrafe Mortaza, Hamilton Masakadza, Rajat Bhatia, Liam Plunkett, Asghar Afghan, Dinesh Ramdin and Pravin Tambe.

Manipal Tigers:

Owner: Manipal Education and Medical Group

Squad: Harbhajan Singh (captain), Brett Lee, Andrew Flintoff, VRV Singh, Parvinder Awana, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Lance Klusener, Ryan Sidebottom, Mohammad Kaif, Phil Mustard, Corey Anderson, Imran Tahir, Daren Sammy and Muttiah Muralitharan.

Bhilwara Kings:

Owner: Bhilwara Group

Squad: Irfan Pathan (captain), Yusuf Pathan, Sudeep Tyagi, Tino Best, Owais Shah, Tim Bresnan, Shane Watson, S Sreesanth, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, William Porterfield, Naman Ojha and Monty Panesar.