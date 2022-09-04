Legends League Cricket Players’ Draft: Brett Lee, Muralitharan, Watson, Kallis top picks as teams utilise 32 Crores player purse

New Delhi: Four franchises — Adani Sportsline owned Gujarat Giants, GMR Sport’s India Capitals, Manipal Group’s Manipal Tigers, and Bhilwara Group’s Bhilwara Kings — came together with a combined purse of INR 32 crore to pick 59 stars from the players’ draft held virtually on Friday for the upcoming edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC).

The players’ draft included 79 cricketers and each team had a purse of INR 8 crore each.

Each team will now have three more days to submit their final squad wherein they can buy more players with the available purse.

“Among the teams, Manipal Tigers splurged the most amount of INR 6,91,20,000 and have a remaining purse of 1,08,80,000. Tigers were followed closely by India Capitals as they spent INR 6,38,80,000 and Gujarat Giants who splurged INR 5,51,80,000 on their stars. Bhilwara Kings were the most economical as they spent INR 5,62,20,000. All of them have made judicious spend, the player mix seems great and it will be very interesting to see what each of them do now on the field. I wish everyone best of luck,” said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder Legends League Cricket

The teams had already selected their captains and were given a chance to choose one more player on their own accord.

Manipal Tigers named former Australian pace sensation Brett Lee in their squad while Gujarat went for their homegrown hero and former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel. India Capitals named Ravi Bopara even as Bhilwara Kings picked Yusuf Pathan, who will now get a chance to team up with his brother Irfan in the tournament.

Gujarat Giants, too, did their best to strike a nice balance in their team. Besides Patel, they have picked Sri Lanka’s mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis and former New Zealand captain and left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori. West Indies batter Lendl Simmons is likely to open with captain Virender Sehwag at the top while Mitchell McClenaghan will spearhead the pace bowling department.

“It has been an enthralling draft today with Gujarat Giants securing the envisaged team-mix for the upcoming season of Legends League Cricket On the one hand, former Indian opener Virendra Sehwag will be captaining the team and on the other, top-order batsman and wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel from Gujarat will be energising the game like never before. We look forward to contributing to one of the best experiences for cricket fans by bringing their favourite legends back in competitive cricket,” said Satyam Trivedi, Head- Adani Sportsline

Another Australian speedster Mitchell Johnson will star in the tournament after being picked by India Capitals. The left-arm fast bowler will be supported by former England pacer Liam Plunkett. The team will also see former South Africa captain and legendary allrounder Jacques Kallis don their jersey while Ross Taylor will discharge batting duties with captain Gautam Gambhir.

“Really happy with the squad that India Capitals have put on the table. Congratulations to Ruchir (GM)and the team for the fabulous job” said Gautam Gambhir, Indian Capitals Captain

Besides Lee, Manipal also picked up the spinning wizard Muttiah Muralidharan. The former Sri Lankan off-spinner would get a chance to play with another off-spinning legend Harbhajan Singh, who is also the team’s captain. The Tigers’ other top buys were former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener and former Sri Lanka wicket-keeper Romesh Kaluwitherana, who played a crucial role to help his country win the 1996 World Cup.

Entire process of players drafting in a virtual mode was both exciting and intense. Real time dashboard to check on players chosen, money spent, balance etc is a good innovation. The free Hit feature was a big hit! Overall it was an enjoyable experience despite being virtual. We are excited to be a part of this Legends tournament and look forward to some great cricket,” said S.Vaitheeswaran, VC& MD (MEMG) Owners of Manipal Tigers.

For Bhilwara, former Australia all-rounder and winner of the 2015 ODI World Cup Shane Watson was the star pick. Besides him, the team also picked Sreesanth and Monty Panesar among others.

I am really happy with the team, specially the fast bowling unit, we have the best fast bowling unit. We have couple of good finishers and we have a good left arm spinner in Monty Panesar and few all-rounders. So looking forward to this team I am really confident that we can do well if we can have the availability of all players and they are all fit”, said Irfan Pathan, the Bhilwara Kings Skipper.

The Legends League Cricket will be a four-team tournament and a 16-match affair. The league will start on September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and will be hosted in five different cities, including Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack & Jodhpur.

TEAM AT A GLANCE

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (Captain) Parthiv Patel; Elton Chigumbura; Chris Tremlett; Richard Levi; Graeme Swann; Joginder Sharma; Ashoke Dinda; Daniel Vettori; Kevin O'brien; Stuart Binny; Mitchell Mcclenaghan; Lendl Simmons; Manvinder Bisla; Ajantha Mendis

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Ravi Bopara, Farveez Maharoof, Mitchell Johnson, Jacques Kallis, Pankaj Singh, Ross Taylor, Prosper Utseya, John Mooney, Mashrafe Mortaza, Hamilton Masakadza, Rajat Bhatia, Liam Plunkett, Asghar Afghan, Denesh Ramdin, Pravin Tambe.

MANIPAL TIGERS: Harbhajan Singh (Captain) Brett Lee ; Andrew Flintoff; Vrv Singh Parvinder Awana; Reetinder Sodhi; Romesh Kaluwitharana; Dimitri Mascarenhas; Lance Klusener; Ryan Sidebottom; Mohammad Kaif; Phil Mustard; Muttiah Muralitharan

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (Captain), Yusuf Pathan,Sudeep Tyagi, Tino Best, Owais Shah, Tim Bresnan, Shane Watson, Sreesanth, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, William Porterfield, Naman Ojha, Monty Panesar.