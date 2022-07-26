It would be lovely to be part of first edition of women’s IPL, says Mithali Raj

The ICC’s 100% Cricket Year of Women’s Cricket has taken another major leap with the launch of the 100% Cricket Podcast today. The 100% Cricket campaign forms part of the ICC’s commitment to accelerate the growth of women’s cricket and grow the heroes of the women’s game.

Retired India powerhouse, Mithali Raj, joined former England cricketer and international broadcaster, Isa Guha, and White Ferns allrounder, Frankie Mackay, in the premiere episode of the podcast, which will shine a spotlight on the big stories from the women’s game around the world. Raj rates Shafali Verma as the “complete player”, reflects on the injury which nearly forced her out of the game in 2009 and her desire to be part of the highly anticipated Women’s IPL.

“It would be lovely to be part of the first edition of the women’s IPL,” said Raj in her conversation on the podcast. “I’m keeping that option open, I have not yet decided. There are a few more months to go before the women’s IPL happens.”

Raj announced the end of a splendid 23-year international career last month, finishing with 7,805 ODI runs in 232 matches at an average just over 50. She scored 2,364 runs in 89 T20Is, as well as 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a century and four half-centuries. If that was not enough, she closed her career as the undisputed top run-scorer in ODI cricket, with 1,813 runs between her and the second highest on the list, former England captain and legend, Charlotte Edwards.

In this episode, fans can look forward to hearing about when and why Raj made the switch from a 1.5-kilogram bat to a lighter, 1100-gram option, what to expect in her autobiography and the significance of her biopic, “Shabaash Mithu”, to the promotion of the women’s game in India and around the world.

Speaking about the 100% Cricket Podcast, she said: “I am delighted to be a part of the 100% Cricket Podcast project. It is a commendable initiative from the ICC to raise the profile of women's cricket.

“The overarching 100% Cricket Year of Women’s Cricket campaign has increased not only the visibility, but the talkability of women’s cricket. Ambitious ideas need boldness and fortitude and I’m honoured to be a part of such an important project.

“The 100% Cricket Podcast is a unique and authentic platform for women in every area of the game to share their stories and to hopefully inspire young girls into joining our cause. This is about building a legacy and creating something that will impact generations to come. I look forward to listening in on all the conversations following this first episode,” Raj concluded.