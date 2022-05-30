If you can play as a team, you can do wonders, says Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win their maiden IPL title at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front as he first dazzled with the ball bagging 3/17 and later hit an under pressure 30-ball 34 which helped Gujarat chase the target in 18.1 overs.

Pandya later said that Gujarat Titans have led by example and shown that if you could play as a team, you could do wonders. "The kind of support the support staff has shown for the players is wonderful. This is the right example for every team in the world that if you can play as a team, you can do wonders. I and Ashu pa are similar in terms of thinking. We like to have proper bowlers who can win matches on their own. T20s may be a batters' game but bowlers win you the games. From Ashish, Ashish Kapoor, Gary, to logistic staff, the credit goes to the support staff. This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it," said the skipper.

As an enthralling edition of the #TATAIPL 2022 comes to an end, we've got you covered with the 🔝 moments from the season.



Sit back & relive all the action

Pandya, who was adjudged Player of the Match, said that he had worked hard on his bowling and had saved the best for the D-day. "I wanted to show what I had worked hard for. Today was the day I saved the best for. The second ball I bowled after getting Sanju out, I realised you could bowl that hard length, said Pandya, adding that he would take the trophy any day over striking at 160. "My team comes first for me. Batting comes first to me, it's been always close to my heart. When the auction finished, I knew I would have to bat at No. 4."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said, "This season is a really special for us. We have been able to play good cricket and give fans some happy moments. All the youngsters, seniors played well as a team, I am proud of my team. We believe quality bowlers win you the tournament. So we invested in them. With Jos playing throughout 20 overs, my role was a bit different. It was a decent season for me, nice 30s and 40s and 20s. But there is a lot to learnt. And huge congratulations to Gujarat Titans."

Emotions, insights & a recap of the maiden IPL triumph in their maiden IPL season!



On the mic with the @gujarat_titans' title-winning Captain @hardikpandya7 & Head Coach Ashish Nehra.



Full interview

IPL 2022: Full List of Winners

IPL 2022 Champions: Gujarat Titans

Emerging Player of the Season: Umran Malik

Super Striker of the Season: Dinesh Karthik

Game Changer of the Season: Jos Buttler

Perfect Catch of the Season: Evin Lewis

Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal

Orange Cap: Jos Buttler

Most Valuable Player: Jos Buttler

Super Striker of the Season: Jos Buttler

Fairplay Award: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals

Runner-up trophy: Sanju Samson

Fastest Delivery of the Season: Lockie Ferguson

Let’s Crack it Sixes Award: Jos Buttler

Powerplay of the Season: Jos Buttler