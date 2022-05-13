I enjoyed taking Jos Buttler's wicket, says Delhi Capitals' fast bowler Chetan Sakariya

New Delhi: The Delhi Capitals registered a scintillating eight-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Wednesday to keep their TATA IPL 2022 playoffs hopes alive.

The Delhi franchise's speedster Chetan Sakariya, who returned with figures of 2/23, expressed that he was satisfied with his performance, "It felt really good to contribute to the team's victory. I enjoyed dismissing Jos Buttler as he has been in terrific form and taking his wicket was a big thing for me. I executed my plans well and I am happy with my overall performance."

Sakariya also spoke about the team's mindset ahead of their next match against Punjab Kings on Monday, "We will try to stay as relaxed as possible as we go into the next game. It's not good to think too much. We will look to enjoy a few light moments for now and get focused on our upcoming game as we get closer to it."

Delhi Capitals' fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who picked up two wickets against Rajasthan Royals, hopes that the Delhi franchise can continue their good form in their last two league games, "We needed a win at this stage of the tournament and hopefully, we can carry forward this momentum into our next two games. Warner and Marsh batted really well. They absorbed the pressure in the beginning and then took that momentum into the latter part of the innings."

The Delhi Capitals will have to register victories in their last two league matches to have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. When asked about the situation, Nortje said, "You get used to these kinds of situations and you just focus on what you have to do. We have to think about what we have to execute and just go out and do it without worrying about the outcome."