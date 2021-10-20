England skipper Eoin Morgan relishes ICC Men's T20 World Cup challenge

Eoin Morgan says England are excited by the challenge of adding the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 title to the 50-over crown they claimed two years ago.

Morgan led England to a memorable first ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2019 on home soil and they are among the favourites to land the T20 equivalent in UAE and Oman this year.

They are currently ranked No.1 in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I team rankings and boast an experienced squad, with only Tom Curran aged under 28.

England have lost just one of their last 11 T20I series and even that was a marginal 3-2 defeat to India earlier this year, while they arrive off the back of home victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Expectations are high then, and Morgan believes they have what it takes to replicate their 2019 50-over success.

“It would be unbelievably special if we managed to do it (win another ICC world title) in three years,” he said.

“I think the group of players we have had for the past five or six years and some new really talented younger guys, makes a composition of the squad extremely strong.

“Playing away from home creates challenges, and for the first time since 2016 we are going into a tournament where we haven’t been favourites.

“But these are challenges we are really looking forward to.”

England are joined in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage by rivals Australia, defending champions West Indies and the ever-dangerous South Africa, while two teams from Round 1 will complete the six-team group.

England begin against West Indies in Dubai on Saturday but lost their opening warm-up game against India by six wickets.

Morgan wouldn’t be drawn on wider team news but did say that Liam Livingstone’s finger injury sustained against Virat Kohli’s side was not serious.

The Lancashire all-rounder left the field after dropping Ishan Kishan on the boundary against India on Monday.

“Liam is fine and fully fit for the start of the tournament,” confirmed the captain.

“We have no other problems. None, touch wood, so far.”

Morgan said he would not necessarily play in every England match, suggesting he will drop himself if his poor recent form continues.

Morgan averaged just 11.08 in the recent IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders and says he will not stand in the way of the team if his form continues to be a problem.

"I've been short on runs but my captaincy has been pretty good,” he said.

"I wouldn't be standing here if I hadn't come out of every bad run of form that I've ever had.

"The nature of T20 cricket and where I bat means I always have to take high-risk options. I've come to terms with that."