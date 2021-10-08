We cannot take our foot off the pedal: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada ahead of clash with RCB

Dubai: The Delhi Capitals will be looking to end the league phase of the VIVO IPL 2021 season on a high when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. Delhi Capitals' fast bowler Kagiso Rabada expressed that the team shouldn't take their foot off the pedal even though they have confirmed a top-two finish.

"It's been a great season. We've given ourselves another chance to play for a spot in the final, so we are thrilled by that. Even though the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore doesn't hold a lot of significance for us we should not take our foot off the pedal. We should just keep playing the way we have been playing," said the South African.

When asked if the Delhi Capitals will be thinking about their loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first half of the tournament, Rabada said, "Our loss against RCB in the first half of the tournament is definitely a thing of the past. However, we know how threatening they can be. They have some really destructive batters and Harshal Patel has been doing extremely well. We need to believe in our strengths. The result in our last match against RCB is a thing of the past, but we still need to learn from that result."

The fast bowler added that the team will look to play its best cricket in the business end of the tournament, "We've done really great work so far. We have earned the right to be in this position and we have been in this position before, which helps. We are going to give it our all in the upcoming matches and look to play our best cricket in the business end of the tournament."

Rabada found himself in a rather unusual situation in Delhi Capitals' last match against the Chennai Super Kings when he needed to close out the match with the bat. The fast bowler spoke about the thoughts that ran through his mind before he took the team home through a boundary, "It wasn't the most ideal situation, but I backed myself to put the team in a winning position when we needed 2 runs from 3 balls, by at least getting Hetmyer on strike. I tried to watch the ball and anticipate where Bravo was going to bowl. I just wanted to get bat on ball and that worked for us."