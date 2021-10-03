It was a bad toss to lose but Rajasthan Royals batted really well, says CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Abu Dhabi: Despite setting a formidable target (189/4), thanks to a scintillating century (101 off 60 balls) by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chennai Super Kings lost to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the IPL match, here on Saturday.

For Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 21 balls) and Shivam Dube (64 off 42 balls) scored half centuries.

Giving credit to RR batsmen for their stupendous show, CSK skipper MS Dhoni in a lighter note said that around 250 might have been about right on that surface. "It was a bad toss to lose to start off, but I feel the Royals batters batted really well. Around 250 may have been about right on that surface (laughs). There was dew and the ball started coming on well. Still you needed to bat well and that's what they did. An ideal start in a tall chase where they took the game on in the power play (PP)," said Dhoni.

"I think initially it was stopping a bit, which we saw with their wrist spinners. As the innings progressed, it started coming on well. Rutu's was an outstanding knock. When you lose the game, it can get brushed under the carpet but he batted very well to get us up to 190. The batsmen need to assess quickly what a good score is. In T20s, you tend to go hard and then realise it's not a 160-180 wicket. They've done it well, assessed really well," said Dhoni, adding that he missed Dwayne and Deepak.

"Dwayne and Deepak aren't here, of course I missed them. Both of them are quite experienced. Once you start going after the bowlers, it paid off. We could've used the dimensions of the field better. Have to forget this, you can go through it in a tournament like this, learn what we could have done. The same thing can happen in the knockouts too, we've done it well, learning from each and every game. Don't think we could've scored more than 190," said Dhoni.

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson said, "Aware of the abilities of our youngsters, that's why we get disappointed when we lose matches. Our openers finished off the game in the PP, Jaiswal was superb, hopefully he'll make it big. We have been discussing Shivam in the last 2-3 games. Mahipal did a good job in the first few games, but we thought today could be Shivam's game. Unbelievable batting by Gaikwad, we're afraid of a batsman like him. Really a lot of respect to him. We aren't thinking too far ahead, one match at a time."

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was the Player of the Match, said, "Today to start off with, it was a slow wicket, slightly damp. Got better as the game progressed. Needed someone to bat till the 14-15th over. I'm just working on timing the ball really well, maintaining my shape. Right from when I started, have come across many coaches. Everyone's told me I have the gift of timing, just been using that. I think I would say my selection in CSK in 2019 when I didn't get a chance, being in the dressing room, I got to learn a lot. Got to know routines, hard work needed, work to put in. That was a good learning curve. Didn't dream of a 100. My aim was to make sure we get to 160-170. Would've loved to be on the winning side. Maybe next time."

Mohit: "Before this IPL, Jaiswal strike rate in T20s was in the low to mid 120s but this IPL he is striking at 150 . Big improvement from the last season where it seems he was not able to put bat onto ball. That's what IPL do, it gives youngster chance to learn and improve from real experience."