Pretty happy as the skipper, Pant says after Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dubai: After restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134 runs in their allotted 20 overs, Delhi Capitals rode on some fine display of batting from Shikhar Dhawan (42 off 37 balls), Shreyas Iyer (47 off 41 balls) and Rishab Pant (35 off 21 balls) to win the match by eight wickets, here on Tuesday.

Speaking about their victory, skipper Rishabh Pant said his team was happy to start this way. "Very happy with this performance. We had a good first phase. Happy to start this way. We want to focus on the process. It was a pretty good bowling. Our bowlers did a pretty good job to restrict them. We have one of the quickest bowlers in the world. Pretty happy as the skipper."

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said, "Didn't get off to the start we would have liked. Some good fighting with the bat at the end. We were some 25 or 30 short in the end. Bit of a shame, but at the same time, important we keep the attitude the boys showed last time. Been a tough campaign so far. At our bets, we can beat anybody. They are an outstanding side, and have a great balance. They put us under pressure. Delhi were fantastic. For us, it is focusing on our cricket and trying to improve."

Meanwhile, Nortje, who was the Player of the Match said, "After missing out on the first half of the tournament, personally I wanted to bring the energy. Looking at the first game of the tournament, we decided it was nice to see some grass. Nice to have some sort of assistance. We didn't have to do too much, just keep it simple."