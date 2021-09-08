Caribbean Premier League: Ali Khan returns to take Knight Riders to victory

Trinbago Knight Riders cruised to victory in their 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) encounter with Jamaica Tallawahs, winning by a commanding 75 runs.

The Tallawahs won the toss and opted to field first. Trinbago Knight Riders initially struggled to score runs as they were restricted by Imad Wasim and Veerasammy Permaul, but a late onslaught from captain Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert ensured they reached 167-4 after the duo blasted 28 runs in the final over.

Jamaica Tallawahs struggled to build partnerships amidst some fantastic bowling from Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul and Ali Khan as they finished 92 all out against the defending champions.

Trinbago Knight Riders got off to a slow start as Lendl Simmons and Hero CPL debutant Leonardo Julien batted patiently. The Tallawahs were firmly in control through some disciplined bowling, but Seifert coming in the 18th over changed the complexion of the game as he smashed 24 runs off just 8 balls, his partnership with Pollard amounting to a remarkable 62 runs off 20 deliveries.

The Tallawah’s response was hindered by the returning Khan, making his first appearance of this year’s Hero CPL, as he took three wickets in the Powerplay for just two runs, including that of both openers, Kennar Lewis and Haider Ali. Spinners Narine, Akeal Hosein and Khary Pierre further stifled the Tallawahs, with Khan returning later on in the match to pick up his fourth wicket of the day.

Trinbago Knight Riders now have four wins in this year’s Hero CPL as they look to defend their title.

Brief Scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 167/4 (Simmons 42, Pollard 39; Imad Wasim 1/13, Brathwaite 1/16) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 92 all out (Powell 22, Brathwaite 14; Ali Khan 4/6, Narine 2/11) by 75 runs.