Indian Premier League TV and live stream schedule

The Indian Premier League, IPL, is by far the most popular and watched sports league in the country. The league had its inaugural season back in 2008 and has been held every year since then. It’s not only the best players who get attracted by the IPL, but also fans from all around the world. Back in 2014 the IPL had thesixth highest average attendance of all sports leagues.



Now all cricket fans are really looking forward to the upcoming remaining matches of the VIVO IPL 2021 which will be in the UAE. First match will be on the 19th of September and will feature Chennai Super Lings vs. Mumbai Indians. The final game of the season will played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the date is set to Friday the 15th of October.

The league consists of eight teams from eight different Indian cities. Each team play every other team twice, home and away. The winning team gets 2 points while the losing team gets 0 points. When all regular season games are played the four best ranked teams will advance to the post season playoffs.

The two best ranked teams will face off in the Qualifier game where the winner proceeds straight to the final. The losing team gets another chance of reaching the final as it will come up against the winner of the Eliminator game between the 3rd and 4th ranked team.

The Indian Premier League season normally begins in March and runs through May. All seasons but four, including the 2021 season, have been held at Indian soil. In 2009 the league moved its activity to South Africa, and in 2014, 2020 and 2021 part of the season was held in United Arab Emirates.

The IPL is at its 14th season and the Mumbai Indians are currently the most successful team with five league titles. The Indians have been dominating the Indian Premier League in recent years with all five titles being won between 2013 and 2020, including two consecutive seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Indian Premier League teams: Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings

IPL Awards

Orange Cap is an award handed out to the top run-scorer after a finished IPL season. The player who earns the Orange Cap will wear it throughout the following season until the final game

Purple Capis for the top wicket-taker during the IPL season and will be worn by the winner throughout the following season.

Most Valuable Playeraward was previously called the Man of the Tournament award and is handed out to a player who has been playing a vital role during the season.

Fairplay Awardis handed out to the team with the best fair play record after each IPL season

Emerging Player Awardis an award for the most promising talent playing in the IPL

Most Sixes Awardis handed out to the player who hits the most sixes during the season

Indian Premier League on TV and live stream

Star Sports Network has been the broadcasting network of the Indian Premier League since 2008. Today, they cover all IPL games on TV and live stream where they offer their viewers high-quality productions with pre-game shows and interesting studio talks.

Check out the IPL TV schedule for today here and find out where you can watch the upcoming fixtures.

