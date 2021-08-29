Pressure was outstanding from England bowlers and eventually they got the results they wanted: Kohli

Leeds: England outclassed India by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test at Headingley in Leeds to level the five-match series 1-1 on Saturday. Speaking about the defeat, India skipper Virat Kohli said the pressure was outstanding from the England bowlers and eventually they got the results they wanted.

"Basically down to scoreboard pressure. Always up against it when you get out for under 80, and the opposition puts up such a big score. But we did well to stay in the game yesterday (on Friday). We fought back as much as we could and gave ourselves a chance. But the pressure today was outstanding from the England bowlers and eventually they got the results they wanted," said Kohli.

Talking about the batting collapse in the first innings, he said, "Quite bizarre, it can happen in this country, batting collapses. We thought the pitch was good to bat on, coming on nicely. But the discipline, forced mistakes and the pressure was relentless. Difficult to cope when you're not scoring runs. That caused the batting order to crumble."

Defending his decision to bat after winning the toss, Kohli said, "No, pitch looked good to bat on, when England batted it was a different ball game because we weren't as good with the ball. The result is a reflection of how the teams played in this game, we expected them to bounce back."

Talking about the performance of India's middle order batsmen, he said, "Depth, it's an argument you can have. The top order has to give enough runs for the lower middle order to step up. We did pretty well in the first two games, when you have a result like this you can't take too much from it. As a batting group we need to stay close and confident, even after 36 all out [in Australia] we came back."

Speaking about the selection for Oval, he said, "It will depend on the pitch. We will assess the surface and our decision will be based on that. I think this template works, the four seamers [in these conditions]. For sure, we set the template, you're playing Test cricket, and we've bounced back in the past. There are things we need to improve but we will take pride in trying to correct those errors. Something we are looking forward to."

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root said, "It was fantastic, clinical performance, the two big lads were exceptional, built pressure early on. Three maidens this morning, and we felt we were in a good place to take wickets. When chances came we took them."

Talking about the comeback after Lord's, he said, "Look at the talent in the dressing room we know we're capable, just have to be more consistent. Brilliant with the ball but the opening partnership with the bat was fantastic. And yesterday, to hold the rate and build pressure, when it wasn't going for us - we knew with the second new ball we always had an opportunity today."

Speaking on Anderson's performance, Root said, "What he does is why he's the GOAT of Tests. He sets a wonderful tone for the bowling group. At his age, to be as fit as he is, it's wonderful for the others to learn from. Malan played beautifully, started cautiously, got himself in and looked very fluent. His international experience came to the fore and nice to put in a performance like that."

Talking about his ton, the skipper said, "Always have to perform, plenty of times I've missed out. Good to have foundations and hopefully carry that one. Nice to score one on your home ground the crowd were great, felt in good rhythm and trying to carry that forward."