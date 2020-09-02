CPL 2020: Guyana’s Chris Green stuns Barbados with miserly spell

Australian off-spinner Chris Green came up with an incredible bowling spell turning out for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) against the Barbados Tridents on Tuesday (September 1). The 26-year-old Durban-born star, picked up 1/3 with two maidens in his spell of four overs.

The Big Bash League star equalled an Australian record after returning extraordinary figures. His figures are the most economical by an Australian in a T20, a record he now jointly holds with Mitchell Johnson who took 3-3 for the Perth Scorchers in the BBL06 semi-final against the Melbourne Stars.

Chris Green, who is returning form a bowling ban due to an illegal action, is one of only 11 male players to concede three runs or fewer in a four-over spell in a T20 and the fifth to do it in the CPL.

Mohammad Irfan’s figures of 2-1 from four overs for the Barbados Tridents in 2018 is the overall men’s record. The Sydney Thunder off-spinner's effort is made all the more impressive given he opened the bowling and delivered three overs in the Powerplay with only two fielders allowed on the boundary.

His fifth ball brought the wicket of Tridents opener Justin Greaves, falling leg-before, as his first over finished as a maiden. Just two more runs came from his next two overs, before Chris Green rounded out his spell with a second maiden to finish with an economy rate of 0.75 as Barbados Tridents collapsed to 9/4 and then 25/7.

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner ensured Barbados Tridents were not completely embarrassed, hitting 36 off 27 to lift his side to 92 from their 20 overs, but Guyana Amazon Warrior’s Brandon King hit an unbeaten 51 to see his side home with 20 balls and eight wickets to spare.

A rejuvenated Chris Green continues his brilliant CPL 2020 campaign, having taken eight wickets in as many games and conceded just 5.64 runs per over for the tournament. He helped Guyana defend the lowest total in CPL history in a bizarre game last month, taking 2-10 off three overs as the Jamaica Tallawahs fell 14 runs short of victory despite Andre Russell hitting five sixes.

Chris Green, who will link up with Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders after the CPL, had been considered a smokey for Australia's T20 World Cup squad before this year's showpiece event was postponed.

He suffered a major setback last summer when he was banned for throwing during the Big Bash, but has since had his bowling action cleared after considerable remedial work.

"It's like when you get pulled over by the police," Chris Green had told AAP last month. "You know you haven't been drinking or speeding, yet when you blow into the thing you have that little bit of anxiety.

"The surprise I got in being banned just made me realise how much I want to enjoy my time on the field and not take anything for granted,” he added.

MOST ECONOMICAL MEN’S T20 FIGURES

(four-over spells only)*

Mohammad Irfan – 4 overs, 3 maidens, 1 run, 2 wickets, Barbados Tridents v St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 2018

Chris Morris – 4-3-2-2, Lions v Cape Cobras, 2014

Chanaka Welegedara – 4-2-2-4, Tamil Unio v Sinhalese, 2015

Zulfiqar Babar – 4-2-3-2, Multan Tigers v Quetta Bears, 2012

Shoaib Malik – 4-2-3-1, Barbados Tridents v Antigua Hawksbills, 2013

Sunil Narine – 4-1-3-0, Guyana Amazon Warriors v Antigua Hawksbills, 2014

Mitchell Johnson – 4-2-3-3, Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars 2017

Sohail Tanvir – 4-1-3-5, Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents, 2017

Nishan Peiris – 4-1-3-4, Ragama v KTC, 2018

Mohammed Aslam – 4-1-3-2, Kuwait v Saudi Arabia, 2020

Chris Green – 4-2-3-1, Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents, 2020