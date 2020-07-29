Cricket News

ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: Stuart Broad makes rapid gains after match-winning show

Stuart Broad TestStuart Broad has progressed seven places to reach third position among bowlers in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after a stellar show in the final Test against the West Indies, which England won by 269 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

The formerly top-ranked bowler, who finished with a match haul of 10 for 67 during which he touched the milestone of 500 Test wickets, has reached his best since August 2016 when too he was third.

Broad has also gained seven places with the bat after his 62 off 45 balls in the first innings, the joint-third fastest for England in Test history, and risen three places among all-rounders to 11th. Another England bowler to advance is Chris Woakes, whose five-wicket haul in the second innings has lifted him to 20th position and a career-best rating points tally of 654.

England opener Rory Burns has also gained in the latest update, gaining 13 spots to reach 17th position after scores of 57 and 90 at Old Trafford, the first time the 29-year-old left-hander has moved into the top 20.

Ollie Pope is at a career-best 46th position, gaining 24 slots on the back of his 91 in his only innings of the match, while Jos Buttler’s knock of 67 has lifted him from 50th to 44th.

For the West Indies, Shai Hope has gained two slots to reach 68th position while fast Kemar Roach has gained one slot to reach 15th place after grabbing four wickets in England’s first innings.

MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings (as of 29 July 2020, after the England-West Indies series):

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank         

(+/-)

Player           

Team  

Pts      

Avge  

Highest Rating

1

( - )

Steve Smith

Aus

911

62.84

947 v SA at Durban 2018

2

( - )

Virat Kohli

India

886

53.62

937 v Eng at Southampton 2018

3

( - )

M Labuschagne

Aus

827*!

63.43

827 v NZ at Sydney 2020

4

(-1)

Ben Stokes

Eng

814

38.42

827 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

5

( - )

K Williamson

NZ

812

50.99

915 v Ban at Hamilton 2019

6

( - )

Babar Azam

Pak

800!

45.12

800 v Ban at Rawalpindi 2020

7

( - )

David Warner

Aus

793

48.94

880 v NZ at Perth 2015

8

( - )

C Pujara

India

766

48.66

888 v SL at Nagpur 2017

9

( - )

Joe Root

Eng

751

48.30

917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

10

( - )

Ajinkya Rahane

India

726

42.88

825 v NZ at Indore 2016


Other selected rankings

Rank                      

(+/-)

Player

Team  

Pts     

Avge   

Highest Rating

17

(+13)

Rory Burns

Eng

661*!

35.67

661 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

44

(+6)

Jos Buttler

Eng

548

31.63

635 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2018

46

(+24)

Ollie Pope

Eng

531*!

43.38

531 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

68

(+2)

Shai Hope

WI

454

26.27

653 v Zim at Bulawayo 2017

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank        

(+/-) 

Player         

Team  

Pts     

Avge   

Highest Rating

1

( - )

Pat Cummins

Aus

904

21.82

914 v Eng at Old Trafford 2019

2

( - )

Neil Wagner

NZ

843

26.60

859 v Aus at Melbourne 2019

3

(+7)

Stuart Broad

Eng

823

27.94

880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

4

( - )

Tim Southee

NZ

812!

29.00

812 v India at Christchurch 2020

5

(-2)

Jason Holder

WI

810

26.69

862 v Eng at Southampton 2020

6

(-1)

Kagiso Rabada

SA

802

22.95

902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018

7

(-1)

Mitchell Starc

Aus

797

26.97

807 v NZ at Perth 2019

8

(-1)

Jasprit Bumrah

India

779*

20.33

834 v WI at Jamaica 2019

9

(-1)

Trent Boult

NZ

770

27.65

825 v Eng at Lord's 2015

10

(-1)

J Hazlewood

Aus

769

26.20

864 v India at Bengaluru 2017

Other selected rankings

Rank                     

(+/-)

Player 

Team  

Pts     

Avge   

Highest Rating

15

(+1)

Kemar Roach

WI

744

27.51

781 v India at Jamaica 2019

20

(+1)

Chris Woakes

Eng

654!

29.40

654 v WI at Old Trafford 2020


All-rounders (top five)

Rank     

(+/-) 

Player 

Team  

Pts     

Highest Rating

1

( - )

Ben Stokes

Eng

490

497 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

2

( - )

Jason Holder

WI

447

485 v Eng at Southampton 2020

3

( - )

R Jadeja

India

397

438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

4

( - )

Mitchell Starc

Aus

298

346 v India at Pune 2017

5

( - )

R Ashwin

India

281

492 v Eng at Mohali 2016

 

