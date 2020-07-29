ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: Stuart Broad makes rapid gains after match-winning show

Stuart Broad has progressed seven places to reach third position among bowlers in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after a stellar show in the final Test against the West Indies, which England won by 269 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1.
The formerly top-ranked bowler, who finished with a match haul of 10 for 67 during which he touched the milestone of 500 Test wickets, has reached his best since August 2016 when too he was third.
Broad has also gained seven places with the bat after his 62 off 45 balls in the first innings, the joint-third fastest for England in Test history, and risen three places among all-rounders to 11th. Another England bowler to advance is Chris Woakes, whose five-wicket haul in the second innings has lifted him to 20th position and a career-best rating points tally of 654.
England opener Rory Burns has also gained in the latest update, gaining 13 spots to reach 17th position after scores of 57 and 90 at Old Trafford, the first time the 29-year-old left-hander has moved into the top 20.
Ollie Pope is at a career-best 46th position, gaining 24 slots on the back of his 91 in his only innings of the match, while Jos Buttler’s knock of 67 has lifted him from 50th to 44th.
For the West Indies, Shai Hope has gained two slots to reach 68th position while fast Kemar Roach has gained one slot to reach 15th place after grabbing four wickets in England’s first innings.
MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings (as of 29 July 2020, after the England-West Indies series):
Batsmen (top 10)
|
Rank
|
(+/-)
|
Player
|
Team
|
Pts
|
Avge
|
Highest Rating
|
1
|
( - )
|
Steve Smith
|
Aus
|
911
|
62.84
|
947 v SA at Durban 2018
|
2
|
( - )
|
Virat Kohli
|
India
|
886
|
53.62
|
937 v Eng at Southampton 2018
|
3
|
( - )
|
M Labuschagne
|
Aus
|
827*!
|
63.43
|
827 v NZ at Sydney 2020
|
4
|
(-1)
|
Ben Stokes
|
Eng
|
814
|
38.42
|
827 v WI at Old Trafford 2020
|
5
|
( - )
|
K Williamson
|
NZ
|
812
|
50.99
|
915 v Ban at Hamilton 2019
|
6
|
( - )
|
Babar Azam
|
Pak
|
800!
|
45.12
|
800 v Ban at Rawalpindi 2020
|
7
|
( - )
|
David Warner
|
Aus
|
793
|
48.94
|
880 v NZ at Perth 2015
|
8
|
( - )
|
C Pujara
|
India
|
766
|
48.66
|
888 v SL at Nagpur 2017
|
9
|
( - )
|
Joe Root
|
Eng
|
751
|
48.30
|
917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015
|
10
|
( - )
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
India
|
726
|
42.88
|
825 v NZ at Indore 2016
Other selected rankings
|
Rank
|
(+/-)
|
Player
|
Team
|
Pts
|
Avge
|
Highest Rating
|
17
|
(+13)
|
Rory Burns
|
Eng
|
661*!
|
35.67
|
661 v WI at Old Trafford 2020
|
44
|
(+6)
|
Jos Buttler
|
Eng
|
548
|
31.63
|
635 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2018
|
46
|
(+24)
|
Ollie Pope
|
Eng
|
531*!
|
43.38
|
531 v WI at Old Trafford 2020
|
68
|
(+2)
|
Shai Hope
|
WI
|
454
|
26.27
|
653 v Zim at Bulawayo 2017
Bowlers (top 10)
|
Rank
|
(+/-)
|
Player
|
Team
|
Pts
|
Avge
|
Highest Rating
|
1
|
( - )
|
Pat Cummins
|
Aus
|
904
|
21.82
|
914 v Eng at Old Trafford 2019
|
2
|
( - )
|
Neil Wagner
|
NZ
|
843
|
26.60
|
859 v Aus at Melbourne 2019
|
3
|
(+7)
|
Stuart Broad
|
Eng
|
823
|
27.94
|
880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016
|
4
|
( - )
|
Tim Southee
|
NZ
|
812!
|
29.00
|
812 v India at Christchurch 2020
|
5
|
(-2)
|
Jason Holder
|
WI
|
810
|
26.69
|
862 v Eng at Southampton 2020
|
6
|
(-1)
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
SA
|
802
|
22.95
|
902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018
|
7
|
(-1)
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Aus
|
797
|
26.97
|
807 v NZ at Perth 2019
|
8
|
(-1)
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
India
|
779*
|
20.33
|
834 v WI at Jamaica 2019
|
9
|
(-1)
|
Trent Boult
|
NZ
|
770
|
27.65
|
825 v Eng at Lord's 2015
|
10
|
(-1)
|
J Hazlewood
|
Aus
|
769
|
26.20
|
864 v India at Bengaluru 2017
Other selected rankings
|
Rank
|
(+/-)
|
Player
|
Team
|
Pts
|
Avge
|
Highest Rating
|
15
|
(+1)
|
Kemar Roach
|
WI
|
744
|
27.51
|
781 v India at Jamaica 2019
|
20
|
(+1)
|
Chris Woakes
|
Eng
|
654!
|
29.40
|
654 v WI at Old Trafford 2020
All-rounders (top five)
|
Rank
|
(+/-)
|
Player
|
Team
|
Pts
|
Highest Rating
|
1
|
( - )
|
Ben Stokes
|
Eng
|
490
|
497 v WI at Old Trafford 2020
|
2
|
( - )
|
Jason Holder
|
WI
|
447
|
485 v Eng at Southampton 2020
|
3
|
( - )
|
R Jadeja
|
India
|
397
|
438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017
|
4
|
( - )
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Aus
|
298
|
346 v India at Pune 2017
|
5
|
( - )
|
R Ashwin
|
India
|
281
|
492 v Eng at Mohali 2016