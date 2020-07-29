ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: Stuart Broad makes rapid gains after match-winning show

Stuart Broad has progressed seven places to reach third position among bowlers in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after a stellar show in the final Test against the West Indies, which England won by 269 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

The formerly top-ranked bowler, who finished with a match haul of 10 for 67 during which he touched the milestone of 500 Test wickets, has reached his best since August 2016 when too he was third.

Broad has also gained seven places with the bat after his 62 off 45 balls in the first innings, the joint-third fastest for England in Test history, and risen three places among all-rounders to 11th. Another England bowler to advance is Chris Woakes, whose five-wicket haul in the second innings has lifted him to 20th position and a career-best rating points tally of 654.

England opener Rory Burns has also gained in the latest update, gaining 13 spots to reach 17th position after scores of 57 and 90 at Old Trafford, the first time the 29-year-old left-hander has moved into the top 20.

Ollie Pope is at a career-best 46th position, gaining 24 slots on the back of his 91 in his only innings of the match, while Jos Buttler’s knock of 67 has lifted him from 50th to 44th.

For the West Indies, Shai Hope has gained two slots to reach 68th position while fast Kemar Roach has gained one slot to reach 15th place after grabbing four wickets in England’s first innings.

MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings (as of 29 July 2020, after the England-West Indies series):

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating 1 ( - ) Steve Smith Aus 911 62.84 947 v SA at Durban 2018 2 ( - ) Virat Kohli India 886 53.62 937 v Eng at Southampton 2018 3 ( - ) M Labuschagne Aus 827*! 63.43 827 v NZ at Sydney 2020 4 (-1) Ben Stokes Eng 814 38.42 827 v WI at Old Trafford 2020 5 ( - ) K Williamson NZ 812 50.99 915 v Ban at Hamilton 2019 6 ( - ) Babar Azam Pak 800! 45.12 800 v Ban at Rawalpindi 2020 7 ( - ) David Warner Aus 793 48.94 880 v NZ at Perth 2015 8 ( - ) C Pujara India 766 48.66 888 v SL at Nagpur 2017 9 ( - ) Joe Root Eng 751 48.30 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015 10 ( - ) Ajinkya Rahane India 726 42.88 825 v NZ at Indore 2016



Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating 17 (+13) Rory Burns Eng 661*! 35.67 661 v WI at Old Trafford 2020 44 (+6) Jos Buttler Eng 548 31.63 635 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2018 46 (+24) Ollie Pope Eng 531*! 43.38 531 v WI at Old Trafford 2020 68 (+2) Shai Hope WI 454 26.27 653 v Zim at Bulawayo 2017

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating 1 ( - ) Pat Cummins Aus 904 21.82 914 v Eng at Old Trafford 2019 2 ( - ) Neil Wagner NZ 843 26.60 859 v Aus at Melbourne 2019 3 (+7) Stuart Broad Eng 823 27.94 880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016 4 ( - ) Tim Southee NZ 812! 29.00 812 v India at Christchurch 2020 5 (-2) Jason Holder WI 810 26.69 862 v Eng at Southampton 2020 6 (-1) Kagiso Rabada SA 802 22.95 902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018 7 (-1) Mitchell Starc Aus 797 26.97 807 v NZ at Perth 2019 8 (-1) Jasprit Bumrah India 779* 20.33 834 v WI at Jamaica 2019 9 (-1) Trent Boult NZ 770 27.65 825 v Eng at Lord's 2015 10 (-1) J Hazlewood Aus 769 26.20 864 v India at Bengaluru 2017

Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating 15 (+1) Kemar Roach WI 744 27.51 781 v India at Jamaica 2019 20 (+1) Chris Woakes Eng 654! 29.40 654 v WI at Old Trafford 2020



All-rounders (top five)