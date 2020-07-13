ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: Career highs for Holder and Stokes

Captain Jason Holder has attained the highest points tally by any West Indies bowler in 20 years, reaching a career-best second place in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after playing a crucial role in his side’s four-wicket victory over England in Southampton that helped take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Holder, who picked seven wickets including a haul of six for 42 in the first innings, is now on a career-best 862 points, the best for any West Indies bowler since Courtney Walsh’s tally of 866 in August 2000.

Holder retained 35th position among batsmen after the first Test and has also reached a career-best tally of 485 points at the top of the all-rounders’ list. The competition at the top promises to gain momentum as number-two Ben Stokes has also made huge gains to attain a career-best tally of 431 points, narrowing the lead from 66 to 54 points.

Stokes, leading the side in the absence of Joe Root, has equaled his career-high ninth position among batsmen that he achieved last November, after scores of 43 and 46 at the Ageas Bowl. He is now only one place behind Root. Stokes has also risen three places in the bowlers’ list to 23rd position with six wickets in the match.

Other England players to move up the rankings include left-handed opener Rory Burns, who is in the top 30 for the first time after scores of 30 and 42, while middle-order batsman Zak Crawley is in the top 100 after accumulating 86 runs in the match.

For the visiting side, Shannon Gabriel has gained 46 points to reach a tally of 726 with a player-of-the-match effort of nine wickets, but risen only one place to 18th owing to the wide gap between him and Ravindra Jadeja (722) before the match.

Jermaine Blackwood’s superb second-innings knock of 95 has helped him advance 14 slots to 58th position among batsmen while Shane Dowrich is at a career-best 37th position after scores of 61 and 20.

The win for the West Indies earned them 40 points in the ICC World Test Championship after a 2-0 loss to India in their only previous series of the championship.

England remain on 146 points and fourth place in the list led by India with 360 points. Australia are second with 296 points while New Zealand are third at 180.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series. More on the WTC is available here.

MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings (as of 13 July, after the first England-West Indies Test):

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating 1 ( - ) Steve Smith Aus 911 62.84 947 v SA at Durban 2018 2 ( - ) Virat Kohli India 886 53.62 937 v Eng at Southampton 2018 3 ( - ) M Labuschagne Aus 827*! 63.43 827 v NZ at Sydney 2020 4 ( - ) K Williamson NZ 812 50.99 915 v Ban at Hamilton 2019 5 ( - ) Babar Azam Pak 800! 45.12 800 v Ban at Rawalpindi 2020 6 ( - ) David Warner Aus 793 48.94 880 v NZ at Perth 2015 7 ( - ) C Pujara India 766 48.66 888 v SL at Nagpur 2017 8 ( - ) Joe Root Eng 756 48.40 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015 9= ( - ) Ajinkya Rahane India 726 42.88 825 v NZ at Indore 2016 (+1) Ben Stokes Eng 726 36.68 745 v SA at Port Elizabeth 2020



Other selected rankings



Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating 29 (+4) Rory Burns Eng 596* 33.90 597 v SA at Centurion 2019 35= ( - ) Jason Holder WI 563 32.49 581 v Eng at Barbados 2019 37 (+7) S Dowrich WI 562! 30.50 562 v Eng at Southampton 2020 45 (+3) Roston Chase WI 539 31.76 626 v Pak at Dominica 2017 48 (+4) K Brathwaite WI 520 33.31 701 v Eng at Headingley 2017 58= (+14) J Blackwood WI 487 31.25 575 v Eng at Barbados 2015 66= (+2) Darren Bravo WI 457 37.69 709 v Aus at Trinidad 2012



Bowlers (top 10)



Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating 1 ( - ) Pat Cummins Aus 904 21.82 914 v Eng at Old Trafford 2019 2 (+1) Jason Holder WI 862! 25.54 862 v Eng at Southampton 2020 3 (-1) Neil Wagner NZ 843 26.60 859 v Aus at Melbourne 2019 4 ( - ) Tim Southee NZ 812! 29.00 812 v India at Christchurch 2020 5 ( - ) Kagiso Rabada SA 802 22.95 902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018 6 ( - ) Mitchell Starc Aus 797 26.97 807 v NZ at Perth 2019 7 ( - ) Jasprit Bumrah India 779* 20.33 834 v WI at Jamaica 2019 8 (+1) Trent Boult NZ 770 27.65 825 v Eng at Lord's 2015 9 (+1) J Hazlewood Aus 769 26.20 864 v India at Bengaluru 2017 10 (-2) J Anderson Eng 767 26.87 903 v India at Lord's 2018



Other selected rankings



Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating 18 (+1) S Gabriel WI 726 29.66 758 v Ban at Jamaica 2018 23 (+3) Ben Stokes Eng 595 31.97 606 v WI at St Lucia 2019 37 (+1) Jofra Archer Eng 421* 28.12 465 v Aus at The Oval 2019



All-rounders (top five)



Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Highest Rating 1 ( - ) Jason Holder WI 485! 485 v Eng at Southampton 2020 2 ( - ) Ben Stokes Eng 431! 431 v WI at Southampton 2020 3 ( - ) R Jadeja India 397 438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017 4 ( - ) M Starc Aus 298 346 v India at Pune 2017 5 ( - ) R Ashwin India 281 492 v Eng at Mohali 2016



*indicates provisional rating; a batsman qualifies for a full rating after playing 40 Test innings; a bowler qualifies for a full rating when he reaches 100 Test wickets.

!indicates career-highest rating