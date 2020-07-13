Cricket News

ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: Career highs for Holder and Stokes

Jason Holder WI CricketCaptain Jason Holder has attained the highest points tally by any West Indies bowler in 20 years, reaching a career-best second place in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after playing a crucial role in his side’s four-wicket victory over England in Southampton that helped take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Holder, who picked seven wickets including a haul of six for 42 in the first innings, is now on a career-best 862 points, the best for any West Indies bowler since Courtney Walsh’s tally of 866 in August 2000.

Holder retained 35th position among batsmen after the first Test and has also reached a career-best tally of 485 points at the top of the all-rounders’ list. The competition at the top promises to gain momentum as number-two Ben Stokes has also made huge gains to attain a career-best tally of 431 points, narrowing the lead from 66 to 54 points.

Stokes, leading the side in the absence of Joe Root, has equaled his career-high ninth position among batsmen that he achieved last November, after scores of 43 and 46 at the Ageas Bowl. He is now only one place behind Root. Stokes has also risen three places in the bowlers’ list to 23rd position with six wickets in the match.

Other England players to move up the rankings include left-handed opener Rory Burns, who is in the top 30 for the first time after scores of 30 and 42, while middle-order batsman Zak Crawley is in the top 100 after accumulating 86 runs in the match.

For the visiting side, Shannon Gabriel has gained 46 points to reach a tally of 726 with a player-of-the-match effort of nine wickets, but risen only one place to 18th owing to the wide gap between him and Ravindra Jadeja (722) before the match.

Jermaine Blackwood’s superb second-innings knock of 95 has helped him advance 14 slots to 58th position among batsmen while Shane Dowrich is at a career-best 37th position after scores of 61 and 20.

The win for the West Indies earned them 40 points in the ICC World Test Championship after a 2-0 loss to India in their only previous series of the championship.

England remain on 146 points and fourth place in the list led by India with 360 points. Australia are second with 296 points while New Zealand are third at 180.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series. More on the WTC is available here.

MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings (as of 13 July, after the first England-West Indies Test):

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank

(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Avge

Highest Rating

1

( - )

Steve Smith

Aus

911

62.84

947 v SA at Durban 2018

2

( - )

Virat Kohli

India

886

53.62

937 v Eng at Southampton 2018

3

( - )

M Labuschagne Aus

827*!

63.43

827 v NZ at Sydney 2020

  

4

( - )

K Williamson

NZ

812

50.99

915 v Ban at Hamilton 2019

5

( - )

Babar Azam

Pak

800!

45.12

800 v Ban at Rawalpindi 2020

6

( - )

David Warner

Aus

793

48.94

880 v NZ at Perth 2015

7

( - )

C Pujara

India

766

48.66

888 v SL at Nagpur 2017

8

( - )

Joe Root

Eng

756

48.40

917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

9=

( - )

Ajinkya Rahane

India

726

42.88

825 v NZ at Indore 2016
 

(+1)

Ben Stokes

Eng

726

36.68

745 v SA at Port Elizabeth 2020


Other selected rankings

Rank

(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Avge

Highest Rating

29

(+4)

Rory Burns

Eng

596*

33.90

597 v SA at Centurion 2019

35=

( - )

Jason Holder

WI

563

32.49

581 v Eng at Barbados 2019

37

(+7)

S Dowrich

WI

562!

30.50

562 v Eng at Southampton 2020

45

(+3)

Roston Chase

WI

539

31.76

626 v Pak at Dominica 2017

48

(+4)

K Brathwaite

WI

520

33.31

701 v Eng at Headingley 2017

58=

(+14)

J Blackwood

WI

487

31.25

575 v Eng at Barbados 2015

66=

(+2)

Darren Bravo

WI

457

37.69

709 v Aus at Trinidad 2012


Bowlers (top 10)

Rank

(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Avge

Highest Rating

1

( - )

Pat Cummins

Aus

904

21.82

914 v Eng at Old Trafford 2019

2

(+1)

Jason Holder

WI

862!

25.54

862 v Eng at Southampton 2020

3

(-1)

Neil Wagner

NZ

843

26.60

859 v Aus at Melbourne 2019

4

( - )

Tim Southee

NZ

812!

29.00

812 v India at Christchurch 2020

5

( - )

Kagiso Rabada

SA

802

22.95

902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018

6

( - )

Mitchell Starc

Aus

797

26.97

807 v NZ at Perth 2019

7

( - )

Jasprit Bumrah

India

779*

20.33

834 v WI at Jamaica 2019

8

(+1)

Trent Boult

NZ

770

27.65

825 v Eng at Lord's 2015

9

(+1)

J Hazlewood

Aus

769

26.20

864 v India at Bengaluru 2017

10

(-2)

J Anderson

Eng

767

26.87

903 v India at Lord's 2018


Other selected rankings

Rank

(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Avge

Highest Rating

18

(+1)

S Gabriel

WI

726

29.66

758 v Ban at Jamaica 2018

23

(+3)

Ben Stokes

Eng

595

31.97

606 v WI at St Lucia 2019

37

(+1)

Jofra Archer

Eng

421*

28.12

465 v Aus at The Oval 2019


All-rounders (top five)

Rank

(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Highest Rating

1

( - )

Jason Holder

WI

485!

485 v Eng at Southampton 2020

2

( - )

Ben Stokes

Eng

431!

431 v WI at Southampton 2020

3

( - )

R Jadeja

India

397

438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

4

( - )

M Starc

Aus

298

346 v India at Pune 2017

5

( - )

R Ashwin

India

281

492 v Eng at Mohali 2016


*indicates provisional rating; a batsman qualifies for a full rating after playing 40 Test innings; a bowler qualifies for a full rating when he reaches 100 Test wickets.
!indicates career-highest rating

ICC Test rankings, Ben Stokes Jason Holder

