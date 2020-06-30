Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, among six players, test negative for Covid-19, eligible to join Pakistan's cricket team in Worcestershire

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday said that six players, including Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz have tested negative for Covid-19 for the second time in three days and, as such, are now eligible to join the Pakistan men’s national cricket team in Worcestershire.

The players were retested on Monday, 29 June, following a first negative test on 26 June.

The PCB will now start making their travel arrangements and the departure details will be shared in due course.

Earlier, a 20-member Pakistan squad, along with 11 support staff members, had reached Manchester on Sunday night. The squad was later transported to Worcestershire where they underwent the England and Wales Cricket Board testing before completing their 14-day isolation period, during which they would be allowed to train and practice. The side will move to Derbyshire on 13 July.