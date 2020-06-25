Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh engage in playful banter over 1983 World Cup victory tweet

New Delhi: Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, on Thursday, engaged in a playful banter on Twitter.

It all started with Yuvraj wishing India's 1983 World Cup-winning team on the anniversary of the historic moment.

"A moment of national pride, our seniors lifted the 1983 Cricket World Cup on this day. Congratulations to every member of the 1983 team. You set the benchmark for us to achieve the same in 2011. Look forward to India becoming a world champion in all sports," tweeted Yuvraj, without tagging any player from the 1983 squad.

A moment of national pride, our seniors lifted the 1983 Cricket World Cup on this day 🇮🇳 🏆 Congratulations to every member of the 1983 team 👏🏻👏🏻 You set the benchmark for us to achieve the same in 2011! Looking forward to India becoming a world champion in all sports 👍🏻👊🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 25, 2020

Shastri, who was a member of the 1983 WC winning squad, took note of the message and wrote: "Thanks, junior! You can tag me and Kaps also. #therealkapildev."

Thanks, Junior! You can tag me and Kaps also 😂 - @therealkapildev https://t.co/EZqRbzYTT7 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 25, 2020

To this Yuvraj replied: "Hahahaha senior. You are a legend on and off the field. Kapil Paaji was a different league altogether."

Hahahahaha senior ! Your a legend on and off the field 🤪👍👊🏽 Kapil Paaji was a different league altogether — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 25, 2020

It must be mentioned here that over 2 months ago, Shastri had congratulated the Indian team for the 9th anniversary of their 2011 World Cup triumph but had tagged only Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

"Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup2011," Ravi Shastri had tweted.

Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup2011 - @sachin_rt @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/1CjZMJPHZh — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 2, 2020

Yuvraj, who had won the Player-of-the-Series for his all-round performances in the World Cup, had taken note of this and had said, "Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it."

Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it 😂 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2020

However, Shastri was quick to reply and wrote that Yuvraj was a legend in World Cups.

Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it 😂 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2020

India had stunned West Indies by 43 runs at the Lord to win their first-ever World Cup on June 25, 1983.