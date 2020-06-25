Cricket News

Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh engage in playful banter over 1983 World Cup victory tweet

Yuvraj Singh Champions TrophyNew Delhi: Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, on Thursday, engaged in a playful banter on Twitter.

It all started with Yuvraj wishing India's 1983 World Cup-winning team on the anniversary of the historic moment.

"A moment of national pride, our seniors lifted the 1983 Cricket World Cup on this day. Congratulations to every member of the 1983 team. You set the benchmark for us to achieve the same in 2011. Look forward to India becoming a world champion in all sports," tweeted Yuvraj, without tagging any player from the 1983 squad.

Shastri, who was a member of the 1983 WC winning squad,  took note of the message and wrote: "Thanks, junior! You can tag me and Kaps also. #therealkapildev."

To this Yuvraj replied: "Hahahaha senior. You are a legend on and off the field. Kapil Paaji was a different league altogether."

It must be mentioned here that over 2 months ago, Shastri had congratulated the Indian team for the 9th anniversary of their 2011 World Cup triumph but had tagged only Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

"Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup2011," Ravi Shastri had tweted.

Yuvraj, who had won the Player-of-the-Series for his all-round performances in the World Cup, had taken note of this and had said, "Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it."

However, Shastri was quick to reply and wrote that Yuvraj was a legend in World Cups.

India had stunned West Indies by 43 runs at the Lord to win their first-ever World Cup on June 25, 1983.

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Ravi Shastri

TOP PICKS