Pakistan players Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan tests positive for Covid-19

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board, on Monday, confirmed that three players – Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan – have tested positive for Covid-19. The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s tour to England.

"The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation. Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, also screened in Rawalpindi, have tested negative and, as such, will travel to Lahore on 24 June," said a PCB press release.

Tested positive for Covid19. Please remember me in your prayers. Wishing and praying for everyone’s safety. Stay safe. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) June 22, 2020

Tested Positive for COVID-19. Fortunately I am very much stable . Remember me in your precious prayers. Take every kind of precautions , follow SOPs, save yourself , your family and people around you. — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) June 22, 2020

"The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday. Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday, which will also be announced by the PCB through its usual channels. Until then, the PCB will not make any further comment," said the PCB statement.

Pakistan players will leave for England on Sunday and will be tested twice for COVID-19 before they board the flight to London. The team will depart on 28 June for Manchester, before driving to Derbyshire for their 14-day quarantine period during which they will be allowed to train and practice.

Pakistan squad for England tour: Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (test captain), Babar Azam (T20 captain), Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah.