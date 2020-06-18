India-China clash: Kohli, Tendulkar, Bhutia, Yuvraj, among others, pay tribute to Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Galwan Valley

New Delhi: India's leading sportspersons, including cricket captain Virat Kohli, legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia paid their respects to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their life during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

"Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Offering his condolences, Tendulkar tweeted, "Our martyrs will continue to live through the lives that they have inspired with the heroic acts to protect our motherland. A nation mourns its brave jawans and stands by their selfless parents and families. Deepest condolences and may you all rest in peace!"

Our martyrs will continue to live through the lives that they have inspired with the heroic acts to protect our motherland. A nation mourns its brave jawans and stands by their selfless parents and families.

Bhutia meanwhile termed the attack by China a 'planned one'. "China had asked all its citizens to leave India few weeks back. The killing of our soldiers in LAC was a I think a planned one. We completely condemn this cowardly act of China. Indian Govt should take strong necessary action and not bow down to Chinese aggression," Bhutia wrote on Tweeter.

I salute the courage of our Indian soldiers who have been martyred at #GalwanValley



All these atrocities must stop and hope we can have a peaceful world where human life is valued.



It must be mentioned that 20 of India's army personnel lost their lives during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. This is the biggest clash between the militaries of the both the nations in more than 50 years and it has been reported than around 43 Chinese soldiers too have lost their lives in the clash.