Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Sports fraternity shocked, offer condolences to actor's family and friends

Sushant Singh Rajput MS DhoniMumbai: The sports fraternity too has reacted to the shocking demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput who had played the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tendulkar expressed grief on the passing away of  a young and talented actor Sushant. "Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP," the master blaster tweeted.

Indian team captain Virat Kohli too expressed his condolences and said that he was shocked to hear about Sushant Singh's unfortunate and untimely demise. "Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his home in Mumbai earlier Sunday morning. The actor was 34. He made his debut with the 2013 movie Kai Po Che! He later bagged lead roles in movies such as Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and the more recent Chhichhore.

