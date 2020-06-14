Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Sports fraternity shocked, offer condolences to actor's family and friends

Mumbai: The sports fraternity too has reacted to the shocking demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput who had played the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tendulkar expressed grief on the passing away of a young and talented actor Sushant. "Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP," the master blaster tweeted.

Indian team captain Virat Kohli too expressed his condolences and said that he was shocked to hear about Sushant Singh's unfortunate and untimely demise. "Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8g1VCY0Kne — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

I chatted with him last at the Taj Hotel Gym, I praised him for his work in Kedarnath & his reply was ‘Bhai please do watch chhichhore’ you will love it! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Really sad and shocking. May his soul rest in peace. #SushantSinghRajput — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi’s biopic. We’ve lost a handsome, ever smiling actor.

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput 😢 pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

Sushant 💔 💔 you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad 😞 the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his home in Mumbai earlier Sunday morning. The actor was 34. He made his debut with the 2013 movie Kai Po Che! He later bagged lead roles in movies such as Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and the more recent Chhichhore.