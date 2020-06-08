I just learnt what that ‘kalu’ meant and I'm angry: Darren Sammy alleges racial jibe during IPL

New Delhi: After learning about the jibe directed at him and his fellow teammate Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera during their Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with SunRisers Hyderabad, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy said that he was angry.

Alleging that a racist slur was used against him and Perera when they played for SunRisers Hyderabad, Sammy posted on Instagram, “I just learnt what that ‘kalu’ meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They call me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. My previous post tells me something different and I’m angry.”

Sammy, who has been a vocal supporter of the protests that are currently going on in the United States over the death of an African-American man George Floyd, on Tuesday, Sammy had made an appeal to the ICC and other cricket boards to support the fight against social injustice and racism.

"@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what's happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens every day #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u," Sammy had tweeted.

“For too long black people have suffered. I’m all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter”. Sammy had tweeted on June 2.