One thing I admire about Virat Kohli is the way he chases in white-ball cricket: Steve Smith

New Delhi: Showing his admiration for Virat Kohli, Australia cricketer Steve Smith said that the India skipper is an amazing player and his willingness to improve as a cricketer and his passion for the game has changed Indian cricket for the good.

“I admire Virat a lot. He is an amazing player. You look at his record now. It's simply incredible. He has done so much for India in cricket. You know the way they play the game now and the sheer passion he has got for Indian cricket. His willingness to improve and get better. His body seems to have transformed over time and he looks so fit and powerful,” Smith said during a live interaction on Sony Ten Pit Stop show on their Facebook page.

Smith was also in admiration for the way Kohli chases in white-ball cricket. “The one thing I admire about him is the way he chases in white-ball cricket. You look at his average in winning chases in ODIs and it is simply phenomenal,” he added.

Talking about the four Tests series that will be played between India and Australia at Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG respectively starting December 3, Smith feels India are well equipped in all departments and will pose a big threat for them in the series. “Plenty of challenges I think because India are an incredible team. Their batting line-up is so strong. Virat, Cheteshwar Pujara last time here was immovable. Ajinkya Rahane is a quality Test player. Then they have got KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. They have got batters everywhere,” Smith said.

“They have got a great batting line-up to go with a strong bowling line-up. They have got Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Ishant Sharma has been here plenty of times as well. So a well rounded team and it is going to be a terrific series this summer that's for sure.”

The last time India toured the country, they won their first-ever Test series in Australia, who were without the services of Smith and David Warner at the time.