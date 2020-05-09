Barbados Tridents retain Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Sai Hope ahead of 2020 Hero CPL draft

The Barbados Tridents have chosen to retain or sign nine Caribbean players, including Jason Holder, Johnson Charles and Sai Hope ahead of the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League draft . They have also included the exciting all-rounder Nyeem Young as one of their emerging players.

International retentions and signings will be announced at a later date. This year teams can retain as many players from their 2019 squads as they wish. They could also transfer players to other teams and sign emerging players.

Speaking about the Caribbean player retentions, Tridents captain Jason Holder said: “We are really excited to build on last year's championship win and it is great that we have been able to retain the core of our squad for this season. Combined with the international players that we are planning to add to the squad we are looking forward to defending our championship.”

The CPL is scheduled to take place between 19 August and 26 September, but the tournament organisers are currently watching the current situation with COVID-19 closely and are liaising with medical advisors and governments. A decision on whether the tournament can proceed as planned, or at a different time, will be made as soon as possible.

Players retained by Barbados Trident:

Jason Holder (Barbados)

Johnson Charles (Windward Islands)

Shai Hope (Barbados)

Hayden Walsh Jr (Leeward Islands)

Ashley Nurse (Barbados)

Jonathan Carter (Barbados)

Raymon Reifer (Barbados)

Nyeem Young (Barbados)*

Justin Greaves (Barbados)

* Emerging player