D. Gukesh's remarkable achievement as youngest World Chess Champion is set to inspire a new generation of players

New Delhi: D. Gukesh's remarkable achievement as the youngest World Chess Champion, 17 years after Viswanathan Anand's historic victory, is seen by the All-India Chess Federation (AICF) as a catalyst for a second chess revolution in India, set to inspire a new generation of players.

Hailing Gukesh over his historic performance AICF president Nitin Narang said: "Gukesh's victory is not just a milestone in his career but also etches India's name in golden letters in the history of chess. Throughout the tournament, he displayed remarkable focus and patience, which is truly inspiring. Gukesh has emerged as a role model for today's youth."Naranag further said that Gukesh deserves to be called the Crown Prince of Chess. Narang said that as AICF head his dream is to make India ‘Best Chess Nation in the World’.

He said, the AICF keeping the objective of ‘Har Ghar Chess, Ghar Ghar Chess', is committed to extend all facilities including trainings and promotions to talented players to ensure India's dominance in world chess continues for years to come.

He recalled that India recently won gold medals in both the men's and women's categories in the Chess Olympiad at Budapest. "Gukesh's victory has established beyond a shadow of doubt that India is the king of chess," he said., adding, “I congratulate Gukesh, his coaches, his family, and everyone else who stood by his side during his journey from a chess prodigy to a world champion.”

Eighteen-year-old D. Gukesh etched his name in the annals of chess history by becoming the 18th World Chess Champion, making him the youngest ever to achieve this prestigious title. Emulating the legendary Viswanathan Anand, the only other Indian to hold this honour, Gukesh’s triumph is a moment of immense pride for the nation. At 18 years old, Gukesh has shattered barriers and surpassed Garry Kasparov's record to become the youngest-ever World Chess Champion.

AICF Secretary Dev A Patel said Gukesh has emerged as a symbol of hope and aspiration for millions of youngsters who are drawn to the game of chess.

"Gukesh's victory will help the AICF in taking chess to tens of thousands of schools across the country," he said. "The AICF already has a 'chess in school' program in motion where hundreds of coaches have been roped in to popularize the game among the young generation," he added.

AICF treasurer Dharmendra Kumar stated that the federation is prepared for transformative change and has undertaken the promotion of chess in India with a mission-driven approach. He pointed out that AICF is continuously bolstering and building chess and its eco system in India which is evident from success Indian players have secured in international competitions.

AICF Head of Operations AK Verma, also in Singapore, said pointed out that Gukesh’s rise is part of a larger wave of young Indian chess talent breaking into the world’s elite. “Alongside compatriots like Arjun Erigaisi and R. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh’s achievements have raised the bar for Indian chess,” he said, adding, “This historic victory is not just a personal milestone for Gukesh but also a significant moment for Indian chess. It will inspire a generation of young players and provide momentum to the growth of chess as a sport and profession in its birthplace. “

Gukesh will wear the world crown 11 years after V. Anand was dethroned in the 2013 World Chess Championship. 1Anand held the crown for six years between 2007 and 2013. Incidentally, Gukesh's triumph was bolstered by the mentorship of GM Anand and his WestBridge Anand Chess Academy.