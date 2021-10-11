BFI selects 52 boxers for 14-day camp starting  at SAI NS NIS in Patiala from Oct 10

Patiala: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has selected 52 boxers across 13 weight categories for the 14-day camp which will start at the SAI NS NIS in Patiala from October 10 to 23.

The camp will see four boxers in each category. Alongside the reigning national champions, who will be representing India at the upcoming 2021 World Championships, silver medal winners will also take part in the camp. The remaining two names, in each category, have been selected on the basis of boxers' performances in the trials which took place after the 5th Elite National Championships last month.

The complete list of the players is as follow: