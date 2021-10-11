Boxing News

BFI selects 52 boxers for 14-day camp starting  at SAI NS NIS in Patiala from Oct 10

View Comments

shiva thapaPatiala: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has selected 52 boxers across 13 weight categories for the 14-day camp which will start  at the SAI NS NIS in Patiala from October 10 to 23.

The camp will see four boxers in each category. Alongside the reigning national champions, who will be representing India at the upcoming 2021 World Championships, silver medal winners will also take part in the camp. The remaining two names, in each category, have been selected on the basis of boxers' performances in the trials which took place after the 5th Elite National Championships last month.

The complete list of the players is as follow: 

Wt Ctg

Name

Wt Ctg

Name

48kg

Govind Kumar Sahani (RSPB), Kuldeep Kumar (CHD), Shagolshem Barun Singh (SSCB) and Sonu Dhull (RSPB)

71kg

Nishant Dev (KAR), Amit Kumar (DDNH), Yashpal (HAR) and Pawan Kumar (RSPB)

51kg

Deepak (SSCB), Ankit (HAR), Ajay Madhav Pedor (MAH), Vijay Jora (SSCB)

75kg

Sumit (SSCB), Rohit Tokas (RSPB), Nikhil Dubey (MAH) and Karan (SSCB)

54kg

Akash Kumar (SSCB), Rajpinder Singh (PUN), Sachin (RSPB), Ananta Pralhad Chopade (RSPB)

80kg

Sachin Kumar (SSCB), Vinit (HAR), Harsh Lakra (SSCB) and Rockey Kumar (HAR)

57kg

Rohit Mor (DEL), Mohammed Hussamuddin (SSCB), Kavinder Singh Bisht (SSCB) and Sachin (HAR)

86kg

Lakshya Chahar (SSCB), Prayag Chauhan (RSPB), Sumit Sangwan (HAR) and Gaurav (HAR)

60kg

Varinder Singh (RSPB), Mohammad Etash Khan (SSCB), Aman Indora (SSCB) and Vijay Kumar (PUN)

92kg

Sanjeet (SSCB), Naveen (HAR), Gaurav Chauhan (SSCB) and Jugnoo (HAR)

63.5kg

Shiva Thapa (ASM), Dalveer Singh Tomar (SSCB), Ashish Choudhary (RSPB) and Keisham Johnson Singh (SSCB)

+92kg

Narender (SSCB), Sagar (CHD), Manjeet Singh (SSCB) and Aman (HAR)

67kg

Akash (SSCB), Aditya Pratap Yadav (UP), Sandeep Kumar (RSPB) and Rajat (SSCB)

 

 

TOP PICKS