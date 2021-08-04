India's Lovlina Borgohain settles for bronze in women's welterweight category at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo: India's Lovlina Borgohain went down fighting to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semi-final of the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category to settle for a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, here on Wednesday.

By winning the bronze medal, Borgohain became only the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics. Six-time world champion Mary Kom clinched bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, while Vijender Singh bagged bronze in Beijing in 2008.

Borgohain was completely out-punched (0-5) by the gold medal favourite, who produced a thoroughly dominating performance.

Competing in the Welter (64-69kg) event, the bronze medalist at the 2017 and the 2021 Asian Championships, defeated Nadine Apetz 3-2 in the round of 16 bout. Three days later in the quarterfinal, she outpunched Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chin 4-1 to storm into the semifinals and ensure India of another medal at Tokyo 2020.