1st G D Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament: Samant enters semis; Bilawala-D'Souza win easy

Mumbai: Professional Rajan Samant, also seeded No.1 in the men's singles 45 category, scored a straight games 15-8, 15-6 win over Joseph Anthony to enter the semi-finals of the 31st G D Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, co-hosted by Bombay Gymkhana, and promoted by Badminton Gurukul, at their courts, here on Friday.

In other matches, fancied Jitesh Padukone had to retire after winning the first game against Prashant Shah 15-13 and trailing 4-5 in the second. Also advancing to the last four were Sachin Bharati, who rallied to defeat Dhirendra Maurya 10-15, 15-9, 15-9 and second seed Gautam Lad, who sailed past Pankaj Sampat 15-7, 15-7.

In the men's 110+ doubles matches, top seeds Ayaz Bilawala and Rajesh D'Souza of Bombay Gym entered the quarter-finals with a facile 30-7 win over Anand Rai and Yogesh Kalia. Also advancing with ease were second seeds Bibhash Chatterjee and Yogesh Sanghvi, who defeated Jiji Jacob and Savio Lamb 30-13.

Top seeds Naheed Divecha and Shaiilesh Daga did not break much of a sweat before advancing to the semi-finals of the UNI Doubles with a 15-2, 15-8 win over Sanjay Deshmukh and Suraj Awatramani.

PROFESSIONAL SINGLES (ROUND OF 64)

Sanjay Golbare (BMC Gymkhana) beat Mangesh Jadhav (PJ Hindu Gymkhana)

30-9; Dattaram Radiye beat Ganesh More 30-12; Pranit Bane lost to Aatish Annapurne 30-14; Amar Salvi beat Jayesh Mahadik (Bombay Gymkhana) 30-5; Vivek Yadav beat Uday Jadhav (Garware Club House) 30-20; Mayur Devlekar beat Ravi Annapurne 30-16; Rahul Singh lost to Rahul Bhuvad 23-30; Jayendra Patekar granted a walkover win against Sahil Mali; Prafull Ghatvisave granted a walkover win against Kalpesh Padekar 30-12 Shailesh Joshi was granted a walkover win against Swapnil Gaikwad

PROFESSIONAL SINGLES ROUND OF 32

Satish Mahyavanshi lost to Prafull Ghatvisave 13-30; Premal Mankar beat Rakesh Kanchavade 30-17; Manoj Nachanekar (1) beat Sanket More 30-13; Rajan Samant (4) (L) beat Rajesh Jadhav (CCI) (R) 30-11; Mayur Devlekar lost to Akshay Kanchawade17-30; Roshan Devlekar lost to Sanjay Golbare 5-30; Vivek Yadav beat Dattaram Radiye 30-16; Jayendra Patekar lost to Sohan Jadhav 17-30; Santosh Pawar lost to Shubham More (3)19-30; Shailesh Joshi beat Vishwas Jadhav 30-13; Rahul Bhuvad beat Ajay Mali 30-15

Chetan Bandarkar (2) was granted a walkover win against Lalit Bane

Chandrakumar Yadav granted a walkover win against Ananda N Maskar

Amar Salvi granted a walkover win against Rajesh Jadhav Bg

Aatish Annapurne granted a walkover win against Jayesh Devlekar

MS 45 - ROUND OF 16

Dhirendra Maurya beat Suchit Khobarekar 30-18; Prashant Shah was granted a walkover win against Navin Kamat

MS-45 Quarter Final

Rajan Samant (1) beat Joseph Anthony 15-8, 15-6; Jitesh Padukone retired Prashant Shah (Winner) – 15-13, 4-5; Dhirendra Maurya lost to Sachin Bharati – 15-10, 9-15, 9-15; Pankaj C Sampat lost to Gautam Laud (2) – 7-15, 7-15

WS 45 – QuarterFinal

Safiya Anjum was granted a walkover win against Linta Mathew

MD 110+ - ROUND 16

Ayaz Bilawala (1)/Rajesh Dsouza beat Anand Rai/Yogesh Kalia 30-7; George Varghese/Ranjeet Kothari lost to Anil Pandey/Vipul Shah 27-30; Anand Vithalkar/Vipool Patel beat Naushad Tamboli/Raj Sing 30-13; Parthasarathi Patnaik/Satinder Malhotra lost to Ketan Patel/Suraj Awatra 20-30; Santosh Oak/Suresh Mirgal lost to Jatin Agarwal/Naval Bir Kumar 19-30; Mukesh Mehra/Viren Ashok Shah lost to Rakesh Ragha/Yogesh Kumar 23-30; Ajit Bhide/Dr Shankar Rivankar lost to Prashant Mukherjee/Vilas Kuvale15-30; Jiji Jacob/Savio Lamb lost to Bibhash Chatterjee (2)/Yogesh Sanghvi 13-30

UNI DOUBLES - ROUND OF 16

Anand Vithalkar/Priya Ambekar beat Avniee Thakkarr/Savio Lamb 30-23; Sanjay

Milind R Purnapatre/Naval Bir Kumar lost to Anil Ahuja/Tushar Jhaveri 18-30; Anil Pandey/Kumar Hinduja lost to Bibhash Chatterjee/Rajesh D Souza 22-30; Bharat Patil/Prashant Mukherjee lost to Satinder Malhotra/Vipool Patel 22-30

Anjali Parab/Narasimhan Kasthurikrishnan granted a walkover win against Camiel Seth/Mahesh Aras

Deshmukh/Suraj Awatramani granted a walkover win against Giles Castelino/Manoj Pawar

UNI DOUBLES QUARTER-FINAL

Naheed Divecha (1)/Shailesh Daga beat Sanjay Deshmukh/Suraj Awatramani 15-2, 15-8; Anand Vithalkar/Priya Ambekar beat Anil Ahuja/Tushar Jhaveri

16-14, 5-15, 15-12