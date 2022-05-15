India script history, beat 14-time champions Indonesia to win maiden Thomas Cup title

New Delhi: It was a historic moment for India on Sunday, as the Indian men's badminton team beat 14-time champions Indonesia to win its maiden Thomas Cup title, here at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand today.

Lakshya Sen gave India the lead by winning the first singles of the day 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, while the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 to make it 2-0. Later, Kidambi Srikanth got the better of Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 to give India its first Thomas Cup title.

Congratulations to the whole team on winning our maiden #ThomasCup title.

India had entered the finals by defeating Denmark in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian men's badminton team for winning the Thomas Cup for the first time and said that their win will motivate many upcoming sportspersons. Modi also spoke to the members of the badminton team and congratulated them.

The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons.

Congratulating the team for their outstanding performance, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for the team.

As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (🇮🇳3-0🇮🇩) to win its 1️⃣st ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat!

Congratulations Team India!!



Congratulations Team India!! https://t.co/QMVCvBDDZS — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 15, 2022

Meanwhile, former badminton star Pullela Gopichand, while speaking to NDTV, hailed the win as a great moment for India and Indian sports. "I think this a great moment for India and Indian sports. India winning the Thomas Cup is not just big for India but for badminton world," Gopichand told NDTV.