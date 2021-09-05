Tokyo Paralympics: India’s Krishna Nagar wins badminton gold in men's singles SH6 category, Suhas Yathiraj bags silver in SL4

Tokyo: India's Krishna Nagar defeated Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in a hard-fought three-game battle 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 to win the gold medal in the men's singles SH6 category in badminton at Tokyo Paralympics, here on Sunday.

Nagar, the world No. 2 para shuttler, had dropped just a one game heading into the gold medal match at the Yoyogi National Stadium.

Though the Hong Kong shuttler managed a slender 11-10 lead at the break, Nagar came back strong to win the opening game 21-17 in just under 15 minutes. However in the second game, Nagar struggled with his serves and some poor judgements on the line allowed Chu Man Kai to win it 16-17.

Going into the decider, the Hong Kong shuttler took a 11-7 lead but the India won five straight points to close the deficit. Thereafter, there was no looking back for Nagar as he won the match 21-17 and the fifth gold medal for India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Meanwhile, India's Suhas Yathiraj bagged the silver medal in men’s singles SL4 para badminton tournament at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. Though Yathiraj put up a valiant fight against the top seed and reigning world champion Lucas Mazur of France in the final, he eventually lost 21-15, 17-21, 15-21.

