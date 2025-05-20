Lucknow: Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 59, including four consecutive sixes off Ravi Bishnoi, powered Sunrisers Hyderabad past Lucknow Super Giants, eliminating Rishabh Pant’s side from the IPL. Digvesh Rathi took key wickets but couldn’t turn the tide.

Earlier, half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram helped LSG post a competitive total of 205/7. A rapid start by their openers set the tone, but SRH pulled things back in the middle overs. A late flourish, including a six from tailender Akash Deep, pushed them past the 200-mark.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant acknowledged the team’s struggle to cover injury-related gaps. “We had planned our auction differently. With our full bowling unit, things could have turned out otherwise,” he said. Pant also praised young Rathi, calling him “one of the positives” of the season.

SRH captain Pat Cummins lauded his side’s confidence during the chase. “We backed ourselves even chasing 205. Players like Klaasen and Kamindu made it look effortless,” he said, highlighting the composure shown by his side.

Player of the Match Abhishek Sharma underlined the importance of attacking in a high chase. “When chasing 200+, you have to go hard from the start. Atharva and I just decided to assess the first ball and then play freely,” he said. “Responsibility comes with the role, and I wanted to express myself for the team’s success.”