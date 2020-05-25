Chandigarh: Condolences poured in from various quarters after the sad demise of Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Sr who breathed his last on Monday morning in Mohali. The triple Olympic Champion and World Cup-winning Team Manager had been battling for life ever since he was hospitalised at Fortis Hospital in Mohal on May 8.

"Today, we have not only lost our greatest hockey legend but we have also lost 'our guiding light'. While his achievements in post-independent era have been well-documented, Balbir Sr remained the greatest fan of the sport and was always there when we needed his advice. Hockey has lost its brightest star and everyone at Hockey India is pained by this news," expressed Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India.

He added, "Balbir Singh Sr's exemplary achievements, his passion for the sport, his life as an icon of the game will remain an example for generations to come. On behalf of the Federation, I express my deepest condolences to his family."

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Rijiju Kiren tweeted, " Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of India's legendary Hockey Player — Balbir Singh Sr. He was part of India's gold medal winning team at 1948 London, 1952 Helsinki & 1956 Melbourne Olympics. I pay my heartfelt tribute and pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul."

Expressing his condolences, former cricketer and now MP Gautam Gambhir wrote, " Pained to hear about the demise of Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr ji! Three time Olympic gold medalist, he brought great laurels to the country! You will always remain in our hearts Sir!"

Balbir Sr was the most decorated athlete in Indian sports history with Olympic medals in 1948, 1952 and 1956 Summer Games. He coached the Indian team which won the Bronze Medal at the 1971 World Cup and was Manager of the Indian team that won the Gold Medal at the 1975 World Cup.

Beating England 4-0 in their own backyard during the Final of the 1948 Olympic Games as an independent nation was Balbir Sr's 'greatest moment’.