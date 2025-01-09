Vadodara: The 86th UTT Junior and Youth Nationals at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex witnessed electrifying action today as West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu stormed into the semifinals of the Under-19 Boys’ team event with contrasting wins. The semifinal clashes, promising even more drama, are set to take place later in the evening.

West Bengal, the top seeds, lived up to their billing with a commanding 3-0 victory over NCOE. The trio of Ankur Bhattacharyya, Punit Biswas, and Shankhadip Das dispatched their opponents in style, showcasing impeccable precision and composure. With Ankur setting the tone, Punit and Shankhadip wrapped up proceedings without breaking a sweat.

Their semifinal opponents, Assam, scripted a 3-1 win over Haryana in a match highlighted by Priyanuj Bhattacharyya’s brilliance. After Divyaj Rajkhowa Roy secured the opener, Priyanuj clinched the second and fourth rubbers with flair. Haryana’s Siddhant Kataria briefly halted the momentum, defeating Drishtanta Borah in straight games, but Priyanuj outshone Rishabh Mayank to seal the deal for Assam.

Maharashtra edged out PSPB Academy 3-2 in a thriller in the day's most nail-biting quarterfinal. Despite an initial hiccup with Neil Mulye losing to Arjav Gupta, Kushal Chopda restored parity, only for Sharveya Samant to fall short in a five-game marathon against Radip. Neil’s resilience kept Maharashtra alive, levelling the match again. The showdown between Kushal and Arjav in the final rubber had everyone on the edge of their seats. A service error by Kushal at 9-8 nearly derailed Maharashtra, but he held his nerve to emerge victorious, propelling his team into the semifinals, when Arjav returned the favour at 10-11.

Tamil Nadu’s path to the semifinals wasn’t without drama. After Balamurugan narrowly lost the opener to Atherva Gupta, P.B. Abhinand and Preyesh Raj turned the tide. Abhinand, playing the fourth tie, showcased remarkable grit, recovering from two games down to outclass Delhi’s Atherva in a pulsating five-game duel. Tamil Nadu’s No. 2 ranking stood vindicated as they marched into the medal rounds.

Earlier, the pre-quarterfinals saw contrasting fortunes for teams. While powerhouses like West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu cruised to 3-0 victories, Assam and Haryana endured gruelling contests. NCOE’s spirited resistance, led by Naman Bhatnagar’s standout performance, ended in heartbreak against West Bengal. Meanwhile, Assam’s shaky start against Punjab was salvaged by Priyanuj’s class and Divyaj’s steely nerves. Hosts Gujarat, buoyed by their stellar showing yesterday, faltered under pressure, bowing out tamely to Delhi in the pre-quarterfinals.

Results:

Boys Team Events: Quarterfinals: West Bengal bt NCOE 3-0 (Ankur Bhattacharjee bt Deboshrut Dutta 1107, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7; Punit Biswas bt Emon Adhikary 11-7, 12-10, 11-7; Shankadip Das bt Sounav Barman 11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9); Assam bt Haryana 3-1 (Divyaj Rajkhowa Roy bt Rishabh Mayank 11-6, 11-7, 11-7; Priyanuj Bhattacharyya bt Nikunj Attri 12-10, 12-10, 11-3; Drishtanta Borah lost to Siddhant Kataria 9-11, 4-11, 6-11; Priyanju bt Rishabh 11-7, 11-6, 11-6); Maharashtra bt PSPBA 3-2 (Neil Mulye lost to Arjav Gupta 6-11, 11-8, 11-13, 5-11, Kushal Chopda bt Rushikesh Jagtap 9-11, 13-11, 11-4, 11-5; Sharveya Samant lost to Rajdip Dey 11-8, 6-11, 5-11, 11-13, 10-12; Neil bt Rushikesh 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9; Kushal bt Arjav 11-4, 7-11, 11-6, 11-13, 12-10); Tamil Nadu bt Delhi3-1 (M.R. Balamurugan lost to Atherva Gupta 12-14, 8-11, 12-10, 10-12; P.B. Abhinand bt Samarth Singh 11-6, 11-3, 9-11, 11-7; Preyesh Raj Suresh bt H. Lalruatsangha 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8; Abhinand bt Atherva 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7).

Pre-quarterfinals: West Bengal bt TTFI 3-0; NCOE bt Himachal Pradesh 3-2; Haryana bt Kerala 3-2; Assam bt Punjab 3-2; Maharashtra bt Telangana 3-0; PSPBA bt Uttar Pradesh 3-0; Delhi bt Gujarat 3-0; Tamil Nadu bt Karnataka 3-0.