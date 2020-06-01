AIFF Media Team

NEW DELHI: ‘Ironman’ Sandesh Jhingan made a mention of the Hero Indian Super League making its impact as Indian Football has moved forward in recent times.

In a chat with AIFF TV streamed on the official Facebook handle of the Indian Football Team, Jhingan took a walk down memory lane to state: “Rising from 173 to 96 in the FIFA rankings, we have travelled a long way till now. From playing tough games against Nepal to giving tough time to Qatar in Qatar -- Indian Football has experienced a lot in recent times.”

Jhingan added: "I believe ISL deserves the due credit. We shared the dressing room with players whom we looked up during our childhood. They were untouchable when we were kids. That has provided us with the motivational boost."

He even recalled those days and narrated how he got to learn and educate himself playing with European footballing greats like Wes Brown, Aaron Hughes and many more while during his stint with Kerala Blasters FC.

"We never realised how good we were until we played against quality opponents. The foreign exposure games left a huge impact on our recent transition. Games against PR China, Qatar, Puerto Rico and mostly the matches in AFC Asian Cup helped us gain the boost in a big way.”

“The current batch is very ambitious. Since making debut with Pritam and all in 2015, I have seen this batch through thick and thins. The Thapas and the Sahals have come up and the squad has grown from strength to strength."

Referring to the match against Qatar in Doha, he maintained: "Even when we walked out of the dressing room it didn't cross our mind that we can't do well against Qatar in Qatar. We got in there, stuck in there and got the results. Everybody (in the team) wants the result. Everyone is equally ambitious. Down the line after 100 years, people will remember this batch.”

"2026 is not very far. It's not only those 23 players and support staff who contribute to the team's performance -- it's every single Indian who have to stick together, no matter what,” he expressed. “Till now, we have stuck together, that's why we have achieved whatever we could have until now. Let's do it, together," Jhingan added.

However, referring to his positivity and motivation, the former Kerala Blasters skipper rendered a motivational anecdote about none other than the master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar during the interactive session.

"More I say it feels less for him. After losing to ATK in the final of the first edition of ISL, we were so heartbroken. I was so drained and upset. He came to me and calmly said: Sandesh, it took me 6 attempts to win the World Cup. You can't lose your heart after losing it in the first go."

“His positivity is so contagious. When he's around you, you will feel cheered up, positive. His calmness is something which every one of us must take a lesson from. That's why he's a legend, a myth. Kudos to you, Sachin-paaji!"