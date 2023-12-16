Haryana Steelers silence home crowd to defeat Puneri Paltan in a nail-biter

Pune: Despite the pressure from a partisan home crowd, the Haryana Steelers triumphed over Puneri Paltan 44-39 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Friday. While Vinay's 15 points were undoubtedly a huge contributor, it was the Steelers' defensive duo Rahul Sethpal (6 points) and Jaydeep Dahiya (4 points) who were eventually responsible for their victory.

In a blistering start, Aslam Inamdar kicked off the game with a SUPER RAID to put the home side on the front foot. It didn't last long and almost immediately the Steelers responded with a SUPER RAID of their own, Vinay netting five Paltan players to leave them reeling. The first ALL OUT followed soon after as the Steelers took an 11-7 lead.

Puneri Paltan did not let that dampen their spirits and slowly chipped away at the lead. It took two SUPER TACKLES in a row by Rahul Sethpal — who put in 4 of his team's 6 tackle points in the half — to save the Steelers' blushes. Eventually, though the Paltan inflicted an ALL OUT on the Steelers to take a 21-18 lead, which they took into the break.

The first half had been defined by high-quality raiding, with the teams logging a combined 25 raid points. The second half though belonged to a rejuvenated Steelers defence, who missed a mere three tackles in the period, while picking up a massive 9 points. Despite the Paltan's raiders' best efforts, the Steelers kept hurting them and keeping their numbers limited. They inflicted a second ALL OUT on the Paltan with two minutes remaining before wrapping up a 44-39 victory.