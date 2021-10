Senior Women's National C'ship: Hockey Madhya Pradesh to play against Hockey Haryana in finals

Jhansi: Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Haryana registered victories in their respective Semi-Final matches at the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 here in Jhansi on Friday.

In the first Semi-Final match, Hockey Madhya Pradesh earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hockey Maharashtra. Upasana Singh (8') and Prashu Singh Parihar (38') were the scorers for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Captain Bhavana Khade (25') scored the only goal for Hockey Maharashtra.

In the second Semi-Final, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Punjab 3-0. Soni (9', 51') scored a brace, while Amandeep Kaur (35') scored one goal for Hockey Haryana.

Schedule:

Bronze Medal match - Hockey Punjab vs Hockey Maharashtra - 0900 hrs

Gold Medal match - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Madhya Pradesh - 1300 hrs