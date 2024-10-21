Maguire beats Catlin to win Black Mountain Championship, Bhullar finishes tied 7th

Hua Hin: Unheralded Michael Maguire from the United States denied his in-form compatriot John Catlin a third victory of the year after winning the US$2million Black Mountain Championship today, following a dramatic sudden-death play-off in heavy rain on the par-five 18th at Black Mountain Golf Club, in Hua Hin, Thailand.

Maguire, in just his second season on the Asian Tour and without a win in the professional game, made par on the second play-off hole to take the title after Asian Tour and The International Series number one Catlin missed his 15-footer for par.

Both players made birdie on the first play-off hole, where Catlin, with a short birdie putt, appeared to have won before his opponent sensationally holed a 20-footer for a four from the fringe.

Both players had finished 72-holes tied on 23-under after Maguire shot a seven-under-par 65 and Catlin carded a 66 – in The International Series’ fifth event of the season, and the 15th leg of the Asian Tour.

Indian Gaganjeet Bhullar, joint leader at the start of the day with Catlin and paired in the final group with Maguire and Catlin, closed with a 72 and finished four short of the play-off.

Chinese-Taipei’s Max Lee Chieh-po agonisingly missed the play-off by one, with his 65 leaving him solo third.

New Zealand’s Ben Campbell (64), Suteepat Prateeptienchai (66) from Thailand, and Italian Stefano Mazzoli (66), finished in a tie for fourth, another two strokes back.

Said Maguire: “Big weight off my shoulders. You know, kind of been close, you know, kind of a journeyman, played on every tour you can think of and finally to get a win on a big, big tour like this is huge!”

The American was one behind Catlin playing the last, with the former, so often unbeatable in this position, the hot favourite to win.

Maguire found the front bunker in two while Catlin faced a 12-footer for birdie. However, in a surprise turn of events Maguire sensationally nearly holed his bunker shot for an eagle leaving him a straightforward birdie putt while Catlin missed his putt for the victory to send the event into overtime.

Maguire, aged 31 and from Florida, made it through the Asian Tour Qualifying School at the beginning of last year, in fourth place, and kept his card after finishing 56th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

That season was helped in a big way by tying for fourth in the International Series Vietnam, which had been his best finish on the Asian Tour before today’s epiphany.

“It was a fun battle down the back,” he added. “We were kind of back and forth. I think I tied him on the seventh hole, six hole, and then we had a two-shot swing on nine. It was kind of big, but I knew two shots is nothing out here on this course, especially with the finish, you know, having a couple holes we could reach, by getting close to the green with drivers. So, it was just staying close and just kind of being patient was kind of my biggest thing, and then having to roll in a few nice ones.”

Catlin was attempting to win three titles in a season for the second time in his career. He achieved the feat in 2018, and it looked like the hat-trick was well within his grasp throughout today.

“I mean, I gave it everything I had, I went bogey free,” said the American, who won the International Series Macau presented by Wynn, in a play-off, and the Saudi Open presented by PIF, back-to-back earlier this year.

“I thought I had it in the first play-off hole, and I thought I had it in regulation, and he just hit an amazing bunker shot and then holed about a 20-footer to extend the play-off.”

He also lost the International Series Morocco in extra-time this year after Campbell stormed through at the end holing a succession of stunning putts.

He added: “I mean it kind of feels like Morocco, like I really didn't do that much wrong, and here I am standing on the wrong side of it, so it is what it is.

“I kind of kept telling myself I was like, Michael's kind of pushing me, like I could feel that. Like he kept holing good putts and hitting good shots in there, and I kind of used that. I was like okay, he's gonna push me on, I gotta keep staying strong.”

The result means he extends his lead on both the Asian Tour Order of Merit and The International Series Rankings ahead of next week’s International Series Thailand at Thai Country Club in Bangkok.

Scores after round 4 of the Black Mountain Championship being played at the par 72, 7344 Yards Black Mountain GC course (am - denotes amateur):

265 - Michael Maguire (USA) 68-64-68-65, John Catlin (USA) 69-65-65-66.

266 - Lee Chieh-po (TPE) 68-69-64-65.

268 - Ben Campbell (NZL) 68-70-66-64, Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 65-66-71-66, Stefano Mazzoli (ITA) 67-65-70-66.

269 - Nick Voke (NZL) 68-67-69-65, Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) 65-66-66-72.

270 - Sihwan Kim (USA) 69-68-70-63, Richard T. Lee (CAN) 66-66-72-66, Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 67-66-71-66, Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 69-67-68-66, Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA) 68-66-69-67.

271 - Jonathan Wijono (INA) 65-70-71-65, Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 69-67-73-62, Kieran Vincent (ZIM) 68-69-68-66, Ian Snyman (RSA) 68-67-69-67, David Boriboonsub (THA) 65-69-67-70.

272 - CharngTai Sudsom (THA) 64-73-68-67, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 70-66-68-68, Hung Chien-yao (TPE) 69-65-69-69.

273 - Poosit Supupramai (THA) 65-72-69-67, Scott Vincent (ZIM) 68-68-70-67, Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 67-67-71-68, Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 67-70-68-68, Santiago De la Fuente (MEX) 65-68-71-69, Nopparat Panichphol (THA) 65-71-68-69.

274 - Kazuki Higa (JPN) 69-67-71-67, Jaco Ahlers (RSA) 67-68-71-68, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA) 68-68-70-68, Jinichiro Kozuma (JPN) 69-68-72-65, Sarit Suwannarut (THA) 67-68-69-70.

275 - Chris Wood (ENG) 69-69-68-69, Shahriffuddin Ariffin (MAS) 65-72-70-68, Aaron Wilkin (AUS) 66-71-69-69, Jose Toledo (GTM) 71-63-74-67, Chanat Sakulpolphaisan (THA) 69-69-70-67, Austen Truslow (USA) 70-68-70-67, Natipong Srithong (THA) 68-70-72-65.

276 - Pawin Ingkhapradit (THA) 67-66-73-70, Matt Killen (ENG) 66-67-74-69, Chanmin Jung (KOR) 65-69-71-71, Liu Yanwei (CHN) 64-68-71-73.

277 - Minhyeok Yang (KOR) 70-66-70-71, Todd Sinnott (AUS) 64-72-72-69, Peter Uihlein (USA) 69-69-70-69, Berry Henson (USA) 69-69-72-67.

278 - Vanchai Luangnitikul (THA) 67-70-69-72, Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 71-66-71-70, Christian Banke (USA) 68-67-75-68, Chang Wei-lun (TPE) 70-68-72-68, Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN) 68-70-73-67.

279 - Jared Du Toit (CAN) 68-70-68-73, Khalin Joshi (IND) 68-66-73-72, Tanapat Pichaikool (THA) 67-68-71-73, Kristoffer Broberg (SWE) 67-71-69-72, Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) 68-70-72-69, Karandeep Kochhar (IND) 71-67-73-68.

280 - Charlie Lindh (SWE) 70-67-71-72, Meenwhee Kim (KOR) 69-65-71-75, Jaewoong Eom (KOR) 74-63-72-71, Kevin Yuan (AUS) 65-68-76-71.

281 - Nitithorn Thippong (THA) 65-68-74-74, Siddikur Rahman (BAN) 69-67-75-70.

282 - Luke Kwon (KOR) 67-70-71-74, Manav Shah (USA) 66-70-74-72.

283 - Pierre-Henri Soero (USA) 64-72-74-73.

285 - Khalid Walid Attieh (am, KSA) 68-70-73-74.

287 - David Meyers (RSA) 70-67-75-75.