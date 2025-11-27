‘It’s not every day you come to India and win 2-0’: Bavuma hails historic series sweep

Guwahati: “It's massive. It's not every day you can think of coming to India and win 2-0. As a group, we've had top days and we know how tough we can be. It's another incredible achievement for us.” These words from South African captain Temba Bavuma capture the mood perfectly as South Africa secured a historic 2-0 Test series win over India on their home soil—a feat that few teams have managed in the last two decades.

Home Fortress Razed: India Outclassed

Indian fans watched in disbelief as South Africa, the reigning World Test Champions, clinched both Tests with dominant performances. The visitors began their campaign with a gritty 30-run victory in Kolkata before sealing the series in Guwahati with a crushing 408-run win—the largest margin by which any foreign team has beaten India in a Test, surpassing Australia’s long-standing record.

South Africa’s triumph in this series is their first on Indian soil since the 2000-01 season, breaking a 24-year drought and snapping India’s famed record at home. No team, until now, had managed to subject India to such a heavy Test defeat in their own backyard.

Bowlers Spin a Web: Harmer and Jansen Shine

Day five in Guwahati turned into a nightmare for India’s batters. With India chasing a monumental 549 to win, South Africa’s spinners ran riot. Simon Harmer proved unplayable, claiming 6 for 37, while Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen chipped in with crucial wickets. India crumbled to 140 all out, making the final day feel like a procession rather than a contest.

Harmer’s Player of the Series award was richly deserved. "Getting over the line as a team over this Indian team is a hell of an effort," Harmer said. Having returned to India after a decade, his six-wicket haul and control were instrumental in keeping India’s star-studded line-up at bay.

Jansen, who bagged 6 for 48 in the first innings, set the tone early. His pace kept the Indian batters guessing and handed South Africa a hefty 314-run lead from the outset. This all-round bowling effort left Indian supporters with little to cheer as wickets tumbled on the Guwahati turf.

Batting Collapse: India’s Stars Falter

India’s reply to South Africa’s mountain of runs was far from convincing. After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Lokesh Rahul cheaply on Day 4, Day 5 saw a stubborn but ultimately futile resistance. B Sai Sudharsan’s 14 off 139 balls reflected India’s defensive intent, but he was eventually undone. Ravindra Jadeja’s fifty provided a flicker of hope, but the mountain was simply too steep, and a draw faded out of reach.

Rishabh Pant, standing in as captain, admitted, “It's a little disappointing. As a team, we need to get better. Credit to the opposition for playing better than us.” He stressed the need for India to learn from missed opportunities and adapt quickly, especially when playing at home.

Proteas Plan and Team Spirit

Bavuma highlighted the squads’ adaptability, communication, and hunger to contribute. He applauded the group’s mindset shift: “There was a strong sense that anyone can contribute on their day, even guys coming from the bench like Muthusamy.” Their clear planning was matched by their fighting spirit, with no standout centuries, but a parade of players chipping in with crucial knocks in the 60s and 70s at key moments.

The captain also underlined the impact of Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj working in tandem: “Simon has the experience of playing here in 2015… I appreciate the competitiveness between the two spinners; Simon was the man for us in this series."

Jansen, named Player of the Match for his six-wicket haul, summed up the team’s approach: Keep things simple, adapt to conditions, and back each other completely. He reserved special praise for head coach Shukri Conrad, noting the freedom the players felt to express themselves.

Looking Ahead

South Africa return home with heads held high, carrying memories of a famous win. India, meanwhile, will need to regroup and reflect before their next challenge. For now, the cricketing world stands in awe of Bavuma’s resurgent Proteas—champions who came, saw, and conquered in India.