Khalin wins the Final Stage of PGTI Q-School

Kolkata: Bangalore’s Khalin Joshi emerged winner by six strokes at the PGTI’s Final Qualifying Stage for the 2013 season which was played at the RCGC, Kolkata. Joshi totaled eight-under-280 for the tournament after he fired a four-under-68 in the final round on Friday. K Prabagaran of Sri Lanka and Matloob Ahmed Rana of Pakistan were the joint runners-up with matching totals oftwo-under-286.



The top 39 players (+ ties) from the Final Qualifying Stage earned full cards for the 2013 PGTI season.



Khalin Joshi’s (68-71-73-68) fourth and final round of four-under-68 included five birdies and one bogey. Khalin found the green in two shots on the par-5 fourth hole to set up his first birdie of the day.



He then chipped-in from the edge for another birdie on the fifth.



Joshi’s lone bogey of the day came on the seventh and was followed by birdies on the ninth, 10th and 16th.



The 20-year-old Joshi, India’s no. 1 amateur in 2012, said, “This win gives me a lot of confidence ahead of my maiden professional season. My short-game was pretty sharp this week and I also putted well. I kept the ball in play which in turn helped me post some good scores.”



Joint runner-up K Prabagaran’s (75-74-70-67) final round of 67 was the best score of the day.



Matloob Ahmed Rana (70-72-72-72) was the joint runner-up along with Prabagaran.



Kolkata’s Rahil Gangjee claimed fourth position with an overall score of even-par-288.



