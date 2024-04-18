Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Punjab FC, East Bengal FC bag important wins in RFDL National Group Stage

Goa: Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Mumbai City FC by 2-1 at the Dhuler Football Stadium in Goa in their Group D fixture of the National Group Stage of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) 2024 on Wednesday. Serto Worneilen Kom scored in the sixth and the 12th minutes of the game for the Mariners, before Halen Nongtdu pulled a goal back for the Islanders in the added time of the first-half.

Eventually, that was not enough to prevent the Mohun Bagan Super Giant from taking three points from this contest.

Punjab FC, powered by a goal each from Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Ricky Shabong, and Manglenthang Kipgen, ensured that they defeated Pax of Nagoa by 3-0 in the second match of the day at the same venue.

In Delhi, at the Delhi University Sports Complex, East Bengal FC put two past Adamas United SA to win their Group C fixture by 2-0. PV Vishnu came off the bench to open the scoring for the Red & Gold Brigade at the hour mark, whereas Aman CK doubled their lead 12 minutes later.

The ground was also privy to a 2-2 draw between Delhi FC and NorthEast United FC, with Yengkhom Zidan Singh and Macarton Louis Nickon netting once each for the Highlanders. However, Delhi FC responded with strikes by Akash Tirkey and Keisham Sanathoi Meitei.

Day’s Schedule –

Group A – Reliance Corporate Park, Navi Mumbai

M1: Kerala Blasters FC vs Reliance Foundation Young Champs, 04:00 pm IST

M2: Dempo SC vs Bengaluru FC, 07:30 pm IST