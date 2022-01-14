Strong bonding has helped us become a better team, says captain Ashalata Devi

AIFF Media Team

MUMBAI: India Women’s team captain Ashalata Devi put emphasis on the “strong bonding” that has developed between the younger players and the senior ones ahead of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022.

“When I was a young player in the team, I used to ask the senior players a lot of questions,” she said. “If we don’t share and communicate, the bonding never develops. So we make it a point to talk to each other often,” she maintained.

“Even if I am not the best person to deal with a particular matter, I will direct them to the best person to solve it,” added Ashalata.

India have been drawn against IR Iran (January 20), Chinese Taipei (January 23) and China PR (January 26) in Group A of the competition. The top two from each of the three groups, along with the two best second placed teams from the groups will make it to the quarterfinals.

The official squad of 23 has as many as 15 players under the age of 25 with the average age of the team being 23.13, and Ashalata has taken the lead in integrating them into the squad.

“We are guiding the young players on and off the field, sharing our experiences, giving tips and advising them on how to maintain professionalism,” stated Ashalata. “The youngsters coming through are comfortable with us and that will help them perform better.”

Even as the four semi-finalists earn a direct slot to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, all the losing quarterfinalists make it to the play-offs for the Continental play-offs for the last possible slot from Asia.

The Imphal-born defender is raring to play on the big stage ever since she heard that India was hosting it.

“It was always a dream to represent India in such big tournaments and we are aiming to qualify for the quarterfinals and create history by qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup,” asserted Ashalata.

Having been a part of the national set-up for over a decade, Ashalata was even nominated for the AFC Women’s Player of the Year in 2019. Over the same years, she has played with Indian football legends like Oinam Bembem Devi but she refused to compare her current team-mates with previous ones.

“I cannot say that this is the best squad I have been a part of until we play in the tournament,” she quipped. “It is how you perform in that tournament which matters and that is what would make it the best.”

“There is pressure to perform in every tournament and I believe you cannot play without it,” she concluded. “It is how you handle it that matters and we have learnt to deal with it.”

The final list of 23 registered players as follows (jersey numbers in brackets):

GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan (1), Maibam Linthoingambi Devi (23), Sowmiya Narayanasamy (19).

DEFENDERS: Dalima Chhibber (17), Sweety Devi Ngangbam (2), Ritu Rani (21), Loitongbam Ashalata Devi (4), Manisa Panna (3), Hemam Shilky Devi (5), Sanju Yadav (8).

MIDFIELDERS: Yumnam Kamala Devi (6), Anju Tamang (9), Karthika Angamuthu (20), Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi (7), Naorem Priyangka Devi (14), Indumathi Kathiresan (12).

FORWARDS: Manisha Kalyan (16), Grace Dangmei (11), Pyari Xaxa (10), Renu (15), Sumati Kumari (22), Sandhiya Ranganathan (13), Mariyammal Balamurugan (18).

HEAD COACH: Thomas Dennerby.

Following are India’s fixtures in Group A of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022:

January 20: India vs Iran.

January 23: Chinese Taipei vs India.

January 26: India vs China PR.