Sandesh Jhingan’s HNK Sibenik move makes Blue Tigers proud

KOLKATA: Wishes poured in from the Blue Tigers as National Team defender Sandesh ‘Ironman’ Jhingan was officially announced as an HNK Sibenik player, making him the first Indian defender to sign a professional contract in Europe.

National Team midfielder Pronay Halder, who has been an integral part of the Indian Senior National Team since his International in 2015 recalled his memories of playing with Sandesh – both at the club level, and for India. “Proud of you Sandesh, Good luck,” Pronay stated. “I wish you all the best. I hope you have settled down. Keep rocking.”

Jhingan became the fifth Indian male footballer to sign a professional contract in Europe after Bhaichung Bhutia, Subrata Paul, Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. That apart, Sunil Chhetri was also contracted with MLS club Kansas City.

“Big congratulations Sandesh-paaji,” quipped Anirudh Thapa. “It’s a big achievement for Indian Football – all the best. We understand that when you come back you will be an entirely different player, and it will all transpire on to us. Go out and play your game – have fun,” Anirudh expressed.