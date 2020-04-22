AIFF Executive Committee approves recommendations of League Committee , Mohun Bagan declared Hero I-League champion for 2019-20

AIFF Media Team

NEW DELHI: The Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation perused the detailed note containing recommendations and deliberations by the League Committee as recorded after their meeting on April 18, 2020.

The League Committee had detailed out various issues pertaining to League matters for the season 2019-20 in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the impact on footballing activities under the aegis of AIFF taking into consideration advisories issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as well as various State Governments and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Executive Committee agreed with the conclusions and the recommendations of the League Committee that this was a force majeure circumstance and the AIFF and all stakeholders must focus on a priority basis on safety and health aspects of players, officials and fans. In fact, there is still no certainty of when sporting activities including football can be resumed across the country.

In light of the above the Executive Committee approved the following recommendations of the League Committee:

The 2019-20 season stays concluded.

Mohun Bagan are declared the Hero I-League champion for 2019-20.

The remaining prize money in the Hero I-League 2019-20 (apart from the champion’s prize money) will be equally divided among the remaining 10 participating clubs.

However, there will be no relegation, and also no individual prize money for the Hero I-League 2019-20 season.

AIFF waits to discuss with the Asian Football Confederation to understand the feasibility of organising a shorter duration tournament next season with 2nd division clubs for qualification to the Hero I-League 2020-21.

All youth leagues in the current season -- the Hero Sub-Junior League, the Hero Junior League, the Hero Elite League, and the U-17 Khelo India Girls League – stay concluded, and will start afresh from 2020-21 season.