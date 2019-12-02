Meghalaya to square-off against Arunachal Pradesh in Hero Sub-Jr NFC Final

AIFF Media Team

KALYANI: The Hero Sub Junior National Football Championship 2019-20 finale is upon us, as Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh get set to face each other in the summit clash at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Both Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have played some exhilarating football over the course of the tournament, as the two sides finished top of their respective groups in the Group stage.

Meghalaya have produced an excellent display, amassing 22 goals in their five matches, even going on to defeat hosts West Bengal 3-1 in the semifinal.

While they may have a couple of injury scares, gaffer Jeffrey Warlarphi is not too concerned.

"We do have a couple of niggles here and there, but the boys are ready for the game," said Warlarphi.

"It's part of an impact game, and we will cope with it. Arunachal are a good side, so we have to be on our guard," he continued.

Arunachal, on the other hand, have produced a solid display, going on to score 14 in their five matches so far. A disciplined side, the Arunachalites have let in only one goal in the entire tournament so far.

In fact, it will be a shot at redemption for the team from the far-east, after they lost the final of last season's Hero Sub Junior NFC 4-5 on penalties against Odisha after it ended 0-0 post extra time.

Head Coach Tserring Dorjee Wangja is wary of Meghalaya's prowess, and warned his boys about their opponents' pressing game.

"Meghalaya are a very good team. The way they press the ball is very impressive," he said. "They also have some skilful players who can create some opportunities as well."

However, he sounded confident ahead of the final, stating that his charges will go for the kill.

"We will go for the attack, try to put pressure on our opponents and go for the win," Wangja said. "It is a very special moment for my team to play the Sub Junior National Football Championship Final in Kalyani."